How to watch UFC 297 online: Strickland vs. du Plessis

Here’s the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to catch this weekend’s latest feast of MMA action

Defending UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland will put his crown on the line against challenger Dricus du Plessis in the headline bout at UFC 297 this weekend, with the action all set to unfold from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The promotion’s seventh visit to The 6ix, and first since 2018 when they staged UFC 231 at the same venue, will pit the #7 pound-for-pound champion against a formidable rival for a first defence since claiming the belt against Israel Adesanya at UFC 293.

California native Strickland will hope to make short work of his opponent after going the distance in three of his last four bouts, but he will face a difficult test in the shape of the South African.

Du Plessis has been undefeated since 2018 across all professional MMA fights, and the former KSW Welterweight Championship will have high hopes for what will be the biggest fight of his UFC career after making the switch in 2020.

Elsewhere on the bill, Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva will meet for the vacant women’s bantamweight title following the retirement of Amanda Nunes, while Neil Magny will face Mike Malott in a welterweight contest, too. But how can you watch all the action live from UFC 297? GOAL brings you all the details below.

How to watch UFC 297

In the United States, coverage of UFC 297 will be shown as a pay-per-view event on television through ESPN and streamed through the channel’s online service, ESPN+.

Offering coverage from all ESPN channels, including ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3, ESPN+ allows customers access to a wide variety of sporting content for just $10.99 per month. The additional cost of UFC 297 for current subscribers is $79.99, while new customers can pay $134.98 as a combination bundle for the event and an annual subscription.

The undercard begins at 6:00 p.m. EST on Saturday, January 20, with the main event estimated for 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, January 21.

UFC 297 Fight Card

Weight Class Match Card Middleweight Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis Bantamweight Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva Welterweight Neil Magny vs. Mike Malott Middleweight Chris Curtis vs. Marc-Andre Barriault Featherweight Arnold Allen vs. Movsar Evloev Bantamweight Brad Katona vs. Garrett Armfield Featherweight Charles Jourdain vs. Sean Woodson Bantamweight Serhiy Sidey vs. Ramon Taveras Strawweight Gillian Robertson vs. Polyana Viana Welterweight Yohan Lainesse vs. Sam Patterson Flyweight Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Priscila Cachoeira Flyweight Malcolm Gordon vs. Jimmy Flick

FAQs

What are Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis’s professional MMA records?

Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis face off with strong professional MMA records across the board, with a combined 55 fights, 48 wins and seven losses over their careers.

Strickland holds a 28-5 record and has rebuilt his standing in the octagon with three wins on the trot following a pair of losses in 2022. He has also been awarded the UFC Performance of the Night award thrice.

Du Plessis meanwhile boasts a 20-2 record and has not lost a professional bout in more than five years during his days in KSW. Since his switch in promotion, he has boasted six straight wins, including four knockouts and a submission.

When did Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis last fight?

Sean Strickland last fought in September 2023, when he took part in UFC 293 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, facing off against Israel Adesanya in a middleweight contest.

Dricus du Plessis previously contested at UFC 290 in July 2023, when he delivered a second-round TKO victory over Robert Whittaker in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States, to seal his shot at the title.

Is there a title on the line at UFC 297 between Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis?

There is one title on the line between Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis, with the former holding the current UFC Middleweight Championship crown.

Strickland is mounting his first defence after taking the title on his prior outing at UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia when he defeated Israel Adesanya by unanimous decision to take the crown.

Who will compete at UFC 298?

Even with UFC 297 yet to take place, the promotion has already confirmed the date, place and lineup for the next edition of their flagship event, with UFC 298 set to unfold at Honda Center in Anaheim, California, United States, on Saturday, February 17.

The event will be headlined by a featherweight championship bout between current holder Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria, scheduled initially to headline UFC 297 before the former competed at UFC 294.