How to Watch Live Sports on Paramount Plus: Stream live football, soccer, golf, and more

Everything you need to know about what and where you can catch live sports on the streaming service

Soccer fans will have undoubtedly seen the antics of Paramount Plus’ soccer commentators Theirry Henry, Micah Richards, and Jamie Carragher on social media.

However, it offers more than soccer, and watchers of a variety of sports may find the streaming service a good fit for them.

What is Paramount Plus?

With Paramount Plus, viewers can watch its programming on mobiles, games consoles, desktops,s and of course TV.

Paramount Plus gives subscribers more than just television shows like Yellowjackets, Rabbit Hole, and Star Trek: Picard. In fact, sports fans can use the streaming service to watch live games that air on CBS and the CBS Sports Network.

But that’s not all, it also has exclusive live matches that subscribers can access.

What Sports Are Available on Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus offers subscribers coverage of multiple leagues and sports, so most fans will want to check to see if their team has a game on the service.

Soccer

Getty Images

Soccer enthusiasts will likely be most excited by Paramount Plus’ coverage of every UEFA Champions League game. The competition sees the best European teams battle it in the tournament for months and delivers some of the most intriguing matches.

The coverage doesn’t stop there, in fact fans can see coverage of all these competitions:

Scottish Professional Football League

Series A

AFC Asian Qualifiers

AFC Champions League

AFC Women's Asian Cup

Argentina Liga Professional de Futbol

Barclay's Women's Super League

Brazil Campeonato Brasileirao Serie A

Women's World Cup Qualifiers

The Women's Cup

National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Concacaf Nations League

Concacaf Qualifiers

Concacaf Women's Championship

UEFA Champions League

UEFA Europa Conference League

UEFA Europa League

UEFA Youth League

With leagues and competitions in Europe, Asia and South America, the Paramount Plus has something for almost every soccer fan.

Football

Getty Images

American football watchers also have plenty to watch on the service. There are live streams of NFL games available to all US subscribers every Sunday.

These games are the same as those that are available on your local CBS station, and as a result, blackout restrictions apply. In short, if a game is broadcasted locally in your market, it is unlikely you’ll find it on Paramount Plus.

For those who enjoy the narratives that go on behind the action, Paramount Plus has Inside the NFL. The weekly program covers the big stories behind the games.

College football fans can also watch the coverage provided by their local CBS station on the streaming service. This includes live matches of military academy games. It’s worth noting that college football is only available for Paramount Plus premium subscribers to watch.

Basketball

Getty Images

Similar to the football offering on Paramount Plus gives subscribers CBS’ coverage of college basketball. Perhaps most impressively, this offering includes the annual NCAA men's March Madness tournament.

Every game of this tournament is available but it comes at a cost as it is only available to premium subscribers.

Golf

Getty Images

As a result of CBS’ coverage of the PGA Golf Tour events, Paramount Plus subscribers can stream the games they’ll usually find on the TV on the move. The offer includes weekend rounds of both the Masters and PGA Championship.

Boxing

Getty Images

Those who enjoy seeing heavyweights slug it out will find entertainment on Paramount Plus. Boxing is available on the service with Showtime Championship Boxing. Although some matches will be available for free, there are also pay-per-view (PPV) matches as well.

Other Live Sports

More niche sports are also on Paramount Plus. This includes Bellator MMA, Combat MMA, Big 3 Basketball, and World Series of Poker Bracelet events. If that wasn’t enough, there are live streams of professional bull riding.

Paramount Plus Subscription Plans & Pricing

The Essential plan will set back subscribers $4.99 (USD) every month, or they can sign up for an annual subscription which costs $49.99. The annual subscription saves $9.98.

A Premium plan is more costly at $9.99, but it does offer the benefit of being almost ad-free and the aforementioned CBS station coverage. An annual subscription costs $99.99, which means there is a saving of $19.98.

Currently, the first seven days of using the service are free. This means those who are unsure can try it before they commit.

How to sign up for Paramount Plus

Signing up for Paramount Plus is relatively simple, just follow these steps:

Go to www.paramountplus.com and click on the Try Paramount+ button. You'll be taken to the Sign Up page.

Click "Sign Up for Paramount+".

Click "Continue." You'll be prompted to create an account.

Enter your full name, email address, and password of your choice, then click "Continue" to finish signing up. Note: Your email address and password will be your Paramount+ login.

You'll be prompted to enter your payment information, then click "Start".

Once you’ve done this, you’ll be able to access live sports as well as everything else on the service.

Watching Live Sports on Paramount Plus

The service offers a wide variety of sports in addition to its films and TV programs. This will make it a compelling subscription for those who enjoy soccer just as much as watching Top Gun: Maverick.

The variety of sports will also make it a tempting offer for those with eclectic tastes. Those who enjoy the sports coverage of CBS may also see the benefits of being able to stream matches while they are on the move.

Paramount Plus Pros & Cons

There are plenty of benefits to Paramount Plus, but no streamer is without its drawbacks. Here are some positives and negatives of Paramount Plus that may help you decide if it is the service for you:

Pros

Includes sports and entertainment.

Competitive pricing.

Competitive pricing. Great selection of soccer games.

Cons

Most sports are limited to CBS Network.

Some fans will need another subscription for all their favorite games.

Paramount Plus Compared to Other Live Sports Streaming Services

It is difficult to compare the service to purely sports-focused offerings, because of the entertainment it also offers subscribers. For those that are primarily interested in sports, it is worth comparing Paramount Plus to other streamers.

Largely, Paramount Plus is good value for money for those who want a hybrid of sport and entertainment.

Paramount Plus ESPN Plus FuboTV Monthly Price $4.99/mo $9.99/mo $50/mo (Orange + Blue) Offline Downloads Only with Premium No No On-demand content Yes Yes Yes Live sports streaming Yes Yes Yes Entertainment Yes No Yes

The Bottom Line

Paramount Plus offers excellent soccer coverage as well as a well-rounded selection of other sports.

Combined with its growing entertainment library and relatively low cost, this will be enough to encourage many to try the subscription service. Those who are unsure can also try a seven-day free trial at the moment, and this will likely give potential subscribers the insight they need to make a decision.

