How to watch today's UConn vs Villanova NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch UConn versus Villanova NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

UConn is set to take on No. 5 seed Villanova (18-13) in the Big East semifinals on Sunday at 2:30 pm, with the game airing on FOX.

Paige Bueckers led the charge for No. 3 UConn in the Big East women’s basketball quarterfinals on Saturday, scoring 20 points in a commanding 71-40 victory over St. John's.

Villanova punched its ticket to the semifinals with a hard-fought 73-66 win over No. 4 seed Marquette. Freshman Jasmine Bascoe has been a standout for the Wildcats this season, leading the team with an average of 16.2 points per game. Head coach Denise Dillon, now in her fifth season at the helm of her alma mater, continues to guide the team with poise and experience.

Historically, UConn holds a strong edge over Villanova, boasting a 46-18 all-time record against the Wildcats. The Huskies swept both regular-season meetings this year, securing an 83-52 win at Villanova on Jan. 5 and a dominant 100-57 triumph in Storrs on Jan. 22. Sarah Strong was a key contributor in both matchups, putting up 21 points in the first game and 22 in the second.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the UConn vs. Villanova NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

UConn vs Villanova: Date and tip-off time

The Huskies and the Wildcats will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Date Sunday, March 9, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT Venue Mohegan Sun Arena Location Uncasville, Connecticut

How to watch UConn vs Villanova on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Lady Tigers and the Gators on:

TV Channel: FOX

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

UConn Huskies team news & key performers

Despite entering the tournament in relatively good health, UConn is operating with a slightly shorter bench this weekend. Sixth-year forward Aubrey Griffin has been sidelined as a precaution due to knee soreness. Head coach Geno Auriemma mentioned after the quarterfinal win that while Griffin could potentially play if needed, the team plans to rest her for the remainder of the Big East Tournament to ensure she is fully ready for March Madness.

Griffin, who made her season debut on Jan. 19 after recovering from an ACL tear, has appeared in just 11 games this year. She has averaged 5.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting an efficient 60% from the field in limited minutes.

Villanova Wildcats news & key performers

Meanwhile, Villanova's Jasmine Bascoe made a statement in her first-ever Big East Tournament appearance, leading the Wildcats to victory over Marquette with an impressive all-around performance. The freshman, a first-team All-Big East selection, recorded her first collegiate double-double with 22 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and a steal. She shot 7-of-16 from the field, including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc, while logging nearly the entire game in a tightly contested battle.