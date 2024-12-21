How to watch today's UConn vs USC NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch UConn Huskies versus USC Trojans NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 4 UConn Huskies women's basketball squad (10-1) continues its challenging December slate with arguably its toughest test yet, as they take on the No. 7 USC Trojans (10-1) on Saturday.

USC head coach Lindsay Gottlieb leads her team into this matchup fresh off a dominant 88-30 victory over the Elon Phoenix. In the lopsided affair, freshman guard Kayleigh Heckel delivered a standout performance, hitting seven of her eight field goal attempts during 24 minutes on the court. After the game, Heckel emphasized the team’s growing chemistry and noted how the decisive win served as a solid preparation for the upcoming clash with UConn.

With nearly a week of rest under their belts, the Trojans are poised to take on the Huskies in what promises to be a high-stakes showdown. Both teams are powerhouses in women’s college basketball, and this game is a rematch of their thrilling 2024 Elite Eight encounter.

In that previous matchup, UConn emerged victorious, besting USC 80-73 to end the Trojans’ tournament run. Historically, the Huskies have dominated this pairing, holding a 3-0 record against the Trojans. However, USC will be eager to turn the tide and secure their first-ever win over their Connecticut counterparts.

All eyes will be on two marquee players: JuJu Watkins of USC and Paige Bueckers of UConn. These two stars are among the biggest names in women’s college basketball. While Watkins has yet to claim victory over Bueckers, she’ll aim to change that narrative when the two meet on Saturday in what promises to be a thrilling battle.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch UConn vs USC NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

UConn Huskies vs USC Trojans: Date and tip-off time

The Huskies and the Trojans in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Saturday, December 21, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

Date Saturday, December 21, 2024 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue XL Center Location Hartford, Connecticut

How to watch UConn vs USC on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Huskies and the Trojans live on:

National TV channel: Fox

Streaming service: Fubo (sign up for a FREE trial now)

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Regarding streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to UConn vs USC play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

UConn Huskies team news & key performers

While Paige Bueckers headlines for UConn with her team-leading 20.6 points per game, the Huskies possess multiple weapons the Trojans must account for. Forward Sarah Strong excels in the paint, leading UConn with 8.3 rebounds, 2.2 steals, and 1.5 blocks per contest. Guard Kaitlyn Chenn also contributes heavily on the glass, matching Strong with 8.3 rebounds per game.

USC Trojans team news & key performers

The USC Trojans have transformed from last year's team into genuine national title contenders, driven by the extraordinary talent of sophomore phenom JuJu Watkins and a lineup bolstered by transfers. The Trojans boast the fourth-highest net rating in the nation, largely thanks to their elite defensive prowess, which ranks third-best at 67.1. Known for their ability to protect the rim and share the basketball efficiently, USC has become a force to be reckoned with. Their only loss this season came against the defensive juggernaut Notre Dame, a defeat on their home floor that can be attributed to early-season chemistry issues.

To topple the UConn Huskies, the Trojans will need a collective team effort rather than relying solely on Watkins. This season, Watkins has been nothing short of spectacular, averaging 24.7 points, 3.7 assists, and 2.5 steals per game. Forward Kiki Iriafen anchors the team on the boards, while center Rayah Marshall will be pivotal on the defensive end as the Trojans look to stymie the Huskies. Marshall leads the squad with an impressive 2.2 blocks per game.