How to watch UConn vs Illinois NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

If Thursday's Thanksgiving slate didn't quite satisfy your hoops cravings, fear not. Black Friday delivers a heavyweight college basketball showdown as the No. 5 UConn Huskies and No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini square off at 12:30 PM ET.

Both programs enter with just one blemish on their early-season resumes. Illinois fell to Alabama and UConn came up short against Arizona, each by only four points, proving neither squad has been far from perfect.

UConn is coming off a 24-11 campaign that featured a third-place finish in the Big East at 14-6. The Huskies were chasing history last spring, eyeing a three-peat that would have matched UCLA’s legendary run from 1966–67 to 1972–73, but their quest was halted in Round 2 of the NCAA Tournament by eventual champions Florida. Eighth-year head coach Dan Hurley has built a powerhouse in Storrs, racking up a 168-69 record during his tenure.

Illinois (6-1) handled UT Rio Grande Valley 87-73 in its most recent outing. Since November 7, they've covered the spread just once. Offensively, Illinois has been lighting up scoreboards, averaging 110.3 points per game (7th in the nation) on 50.2 percent shooting (39th). Their opponents haven’t struggled to score either, putting up 81.3 points per contest (210th) on 40.1 percent from the floor (86th).

UConn vs Illinois: Date and tip-off time

The Huskies will face off against the Fighting Illini in an exciting NCAAM game on Friday, November 28, 2025, at 12:30 pm ET or 9:30 am PT at Madison Square Garden in New York .

Date Friday, November 28, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:30 pm ET or 9:30 am PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York

How to watch UConn vs Illinois on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Huskies and the Fighting Illini live on FOX nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

UConn vs Illinois team news & key performers

UConn Huskies team news

The Huskies are coming off a 24-11 campaign that saw them lock up third place in the Big East with a 14-6 mark in conference play. They took aim at history last spring, hoping to become the first program since UCLA's powerhouse run in the late sixties and early seventies to capture three straight national crowns.

Instead, the road ended in the second round of March Madness with a loss to eventual champion Florida. Now in his eighth year on the sidelines, head coach Dan Hurley has built an impressive 168-69 résumé in Storrs and once again has a squad built to contend.

This 2025-26 version of UConn was projected second in the Big East preseason poll, trailing only St. John’s, and they stacked three names on the preseason All-BIG EAST First Team. Junior guard Solo Ball has been filling it up at 14.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per game, while senior forward Alex Karaban has matched that scoring pace with 14.3 points and 5.2 boards. Senior big man Tarris Reed Jr. has been the most dominant of the bunch, averaging a monstrous 20.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks.

Keeping that core intact was massive, and the return of junior forward Jaylin Stewart (7.2 PPG and 3.5 RPG) added even more continuity. Hurley wasn’t shy in the portal either, retooling with impact transfers and highly touted recruits.

One of the most important additions is Georgia transfer Silas Demary Jr., a 6-foot-5 point guard with length, bounce, and a relentless motor. He closed last season averaging 19.0 over his final 10 games and fills a major need running the offense. Another name circled for the BYU matchup is senior guard Malachi Smith, who put up 10.4 points and 5.3 assists last season at Dayton.

Illinois Fighting Illini team news

Illinois, meanwhile, came into the year slotted fourth in the Big Ten's preseason media poll. The roster looks very different on paper after the departures of leading scorer Kasparas Jakucionis to the NBA along with Will Riley, Tre White, and Morez Johnson Jr., but head coach Brad Underwood has retooled quickly and shows no signs of slowing down. With a 169-101 record in Champaign, Underwood has assembled another group built to light up the scoreboard while still defending at a high level.

Senior guard Kylan Boswell is the engine of the Fighting Illini attack, putting up 16.1 points on 46.1 percent shooting while chipping in 4.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and a steal per night. He’s surrounded by plenty of firepower. Cal transfer Andrej Stojakovic has been an instant go-to option with 18.5 points and 4.2 rebounds, while freshman forward David Mirkovic has already become a double-double machine with 15.1 points and 10.3 boards per game.

Freshman guard Keaton Wagler has also hit the ground running at 15.0 points and 5.9 rebounds. It’s no surprise the Illini sit among the national leaders in KenPom efficiency, ranking eighth offensively and nineteenth defensively.