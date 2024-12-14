How to watch today's UConn Huskies vs Gonzaga Bulldogs NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch UConn Huskies vs Gonzaga Bulldogs NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 18 UConn Huskies (7-3) aim to extend their three-game winning streak when they clash with the No. 8 Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-2) on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at Madison Square Garden.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the UConn Huskies vs Gonzaga Bulldogs NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

UConn Huskies vs Gonzaga Bulldogs: Date and tip-off time

The Huskies and the Bulldogs will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY.

Date Saturday, December 14, 2024 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York, NY

How to watch UConn Huskies vs Gonzaga Bulldogs on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the UConn Huskies and Gonzaga Bulldogs on:

TV Channel: FOX

Streaming service: Fubo

UConn Huskies team news & key performers

The two-time defending national champions, who began the season ranked No. 3 in the AP Poll, have dropped to No. 8 following earlier losses to Memphis, Colorado, and Dayton during the Maui Invitational.

The Huskies are averaging a robust 84.2 points per game, with four players posting double-digit scoring averages. Leading the way is 6-foot-8 forward Alex Karaban, who puts up 16.5 points per contest. He's supported by Solo Ball (12.9 points), Liam McNeeley (12.4), and Terris Reed Jr. (11).

Gonzaga Bulldogs team news & key performers

On the other side, the Bulldogs boast a prolific offense, averaging over 90 points per game with six players scoring in double figures. Graham Ike leads the charge with 15.3 points per game, followed by Khalif Battle (13.4), Braden Huff (12.2), Nolan Hickman (11.2), Ryan Nembhard, who averages 10.9 points along with over 10 assists per game, and Ben Gregg (10).