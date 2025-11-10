How to watch UConn vs Columbia NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The No. 4 UConn men’s basketball team (2-0) is back under the lights on Monday night, returning to Gampel Pavilion to welcome Columbia (1-0).

The Huskies arrive fresh off one of the most ruthless performances the program has ever delivered, steamrolling UMass Lowell 110-47 in Hartford. UConn exploded to a 44-3 lead out of the gate and carried a 47-point cushion into halftime, the largest halftime margin in school history. It was the kind of night where the result stopped being in question before the first media timeout.

Columbia, meanwhile, opened its season on a high of its own. In his debut, first-year head coach Kevin Hovde guided the Lions to a 71-53 victory at New Haven. Kenny Noland led the way with 14 points as Columbia shot a sharp 55.1% from the floor and buried half of its attempts from deep. For a group aiming to reestablish itself in the Ivy League pecking order, it was a promising first step.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the UConn vs Columbia NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

UConn vs Columbia: Date and tip-off time

The UConn Huskies will face off against the Columbia Lions in an exciting NCAAM game on Monday, November 10, 2025, at 6:30 pm ET or 3:30 pm PT at Gampel Pavilion in Mansfield, Connecticut .

Date Monday, November 10, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:30 pm ET or 3:30 pm PT Venue Gampel Pavilion Location Mansfield, Connecticut

How to watch UConn vs Columbia on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between UConn and Columbia live on FS1 nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

UConn vs Columbia team news & key performers

UConn Huskies team news

The Huskies (2-0) roll into Monday night hunting their 36th straight nonconference home victory, and they'll do so after turning their last outing into a full-on demolition job. If the 24-point season-opening win against New Haven was a solid warmup, UConn absolutely flattened UMass Lowell on Friday, cruising to a 110-47 statement that looked more like a scrimmage than a contest.

It was a night of welcome returns and overwhelming depth. Tarris Reed Jr., back from a hamstring issue, didn’t just shake off rust, he dominated, finishing with a double-double of 20 points, 12 boards, and four blocks in his season debut. Behind him, Dan Hurley’s squad opened the game on a mind-bending 44-3 run and carried a program-record 47-point lead into halftime.

The Huskies shot a blistering 60.9% from the floor while suffocating the River Hawks into just 21.3% shooting. Seven different UConn players cracked double figures, and that's without freshmen Braylon Mullins and Jacob Furphy, who have yet to suit up due to injuries.

Hurley hasn't been shy about his belief in this roster's depth, and so far, that confidence has been justified. Five Huskies who have played both games are averaging 10+ points, and nearly 60 percent of last season’s scoring returned. Simply put: this team can come at you in waves.

Columbia Lions team news

Columbia impressed in its opener as well, dominating New Haven with control and maturity. The Lions shot 55.1% from the floor, owned the glass 41-27, and led by as many as 28 in the second half. Kenny Noland paced the team with 14 points, while freshman Miles Franklin added 13 and senior Avery Brown chipped in 10. With four seniors and most of last year’s production back, the Lions play with poise, but Gampel is no easy proving ground.