How to watch UConn vs Arizona NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

No. 4 Arizona heads to Storrs, Connecticut, for a heavyweight showdown with No. 3 UConn at the Harry A. Gampel Pavilion on Wednesday, November 19, with tip-off set for 7:00 pm ET on FS1.

The Huskies enter the clash unbeaten at 4-0 after squeezing past then-No. 7 BYU in an 86-84 thriller in Boston. Silas Demary Jr., Alex Karaban, and Tarris Reed Jr. each carried their share of the load, dropping 21 points apiece. UConn was firing on all cylinders, knocking down 56.6 percent of its shots from the floor and drilling 44.4 percent from deep.

That narrow loss bumped BYU to No. 9 in Monday’s rankings, while Arizona kept its momentum rolling with a nail-biting 69-65 win over then-No. 15 UCLA on Friday. Ironically, UConn may owe its jump to No. 3 in last week’s AP poll to the Wildcats—Arizona knocked off the previous No. 3, Florida, in a 93-87 shootout on Nov. 3.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the UConn vs Arizona NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

UConn vs Arizona: Date and tip-off time

The Huskies will face off against the Wildcats in an exciting NCAAM game on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Mansfield, Connecticut.

Date Tuesday, November 18, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue Harry A. Gampel Pavilion Location Mansfield, Connecticut

How to watch UConn vs Arizona on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between UConn and Arizona live on FS1 nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

UConn vs Arizona team news & key performers

UConn Huskies team news

UConn, meanwhile, leans on its seasoned tandem of Alex Karaban and Tarris Reed Jr. Reed has been nothing short of dominant to open the year, posting 20.0 points, 9.3 boards, and 1.7 assists per game. The duel between Peat and Reed in the frontcourt could ultimately swing the pendulum, with rebounding likely to be the battleground that decides it.

The Huskies will also rely heavily on their guards. Silas Demary Jr., a transfer from Georgia, is coming off a monster effort, 21 points, 5 rebounds, and 7 assists, against BYU. If UConn tightens up on the glass and gets steady, efficient play from its backcourt, the Huskies will give themselves every chance to control the night.

Arizona Wildcats team news

Arizona heads into this showdown already boasting a statement win over reigning national champion Florida, while UConn enters fresh off a hard-nosed 86–84 triumph against an AJ Dybantsa–powered No. 7 BYU side. The all-time series, which stretches back to 1999, leans in the Huskies' favor—they've taken five of the last seven clashes, but the Wildcats did snag the most recent two meetings in 2017 and 2018.

Arizona rolls in with one of the nation's premier freshmen, Koa Peat, who lit up No. 3 Florida in his college debut with a dazzling 30-point, 7-rebound, 5-assist performance on 11-of-18 shooting.