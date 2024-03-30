How to watch Uconn Huskies vs. Illinois Fighting Illini NCAA March Madness Elite Eight game, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The defending champions and top overall seed Uconn Huskies will look to continue their strong run through the 2024 NCAA March Madness Tournament when they face the No. 3-seed Illinois Fighting Illini in the East Region final on Saturday, with a trip to the Final Four on the line.

The Huskies have been dominant in every round of the NCAA Tournament. Uconn has shown no signs of slowing down, with a 39-point first-round victory over Stetson, a 17-point win over Northwestern in the second round, and a 30-point triumph over San Diego State to sweep the Sweet 16.

Underdogs Illinois secured their spot in the Elite Eight for the first time since 2005 after defeating No. 2 seed Iowa State 72-68 in the Sweet 16.

Below, GOAL brings you all the details ahead of today's UConn Huskies vs. Illinois Fighting Illini NCAA March Madness Elite Eight Game.

Uconn Huskies vs. Illinois Fighting Illini tip-off time & stadium

The Huskies will face off against the Fighting Illini this Saturday, March 30, 2024, at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The tip-off of this high-voltage NCAA Elite Eight match is set at 6:09 p.m. ET/5:09 p.m. CT/ 3:09 p.m. PT.

Date Saturday, March 30, 2024 Tip-off Time 6:09 p.m. ET/5:09 p.m. CT/ 3:09 p.m. PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch the UConn Huskies vs. Illinois Fighting Illini NCAA March Madness match online - TV channels & live streams

Fans looking to catch today's NCAA March Madness Elite Eight matchup between the UConn Huskies and the Illinois Fighting Illini can watch the game live on TBS/truTV. The broadcasters for the game will be Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Dan Bonner (analyst), Stan Van Gundy (analyst), and Andy Katz (reporter).

To stream the game, Max (formerly known as HBO Max) is the best streaming service for comprehensive NCAA content.

Max has a B/R Sports hub as part of its streaming service for a limited time. The hub has access to March Madness games with truTV, TBS and TNT starting at $5.83/month when you pay for a year of service upfront — around $70/year or over 40 percent off its regular price. But act fast and sign up now, this deal expires on April 9 at the end of March Madness.

UConn Huskies vs. San Diego State Team News and Key Performers

UConn Huskies Team News

Five different Huskies are averaging in double digits, with Tristen Newton leading the way with 15.3 PPG.

Newton is a unanimous first-team All-American who sits second in the Big East with 6.2 assists per game. The fifth-year senior produced a 20-point, 10-assist performance in the Round of 32 before dropping 17 points to San Diego State in the Sweet 16. He also leads the Big East with 44.1% on 3-point attempts, while he's also logged three steals in back-to-back games.

Cam Spencer is averaging 14.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. On defence, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots. Donovan Clingan tops the squad in rebounds per contest (7.4), and also posts 12.8 points and 1.5 assists.

Illinois Fighting Illini Team News

Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. has gone three straight NCAA Tournament games with 20 or more points, matching the school record. Thursday's 29-point showing was Shannon's seventh-straight 20-point+ game. He has been on fire in the tournament, becoming the first player in school history to score at least 25 points in three straight tournament games.

Senior forward Coleman Hawkins has scored in double digits in all three NCAA Tournament games. Senior Marcus Domask is coming off a strong season on the flank, averaging 15.8 PPG, 5.1 RPG and 4.0 APG.

Head-to-Head Records

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two colleges' men's basketball programs.