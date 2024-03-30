How to watch today's Uconn Huskies vs. Duke Blue Devils Women's NCAA March Madness game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Uconn Huskies vs. Duke Blue Devils Women's NCAA March Madness Sweet 16 game, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The No. 3 seed UConn Huskies (31-5) are ready for a Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (22-11) in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA March Madness Tournament.

Back in the Pacific Northwest, this time playing in Portland, Oregon instead of Seattle for the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16, the Huskies are still reeling from last year's upset against Ohio State, who snapped UConn's run of 14 straight Final Four appearances and slumped the program to their earliest exit in the NCAA Tournament since 2005.

This year, the Huskies opened the tournament with an 86-64 win over No. 14 Jackson State in the first round before overcoming No. 6 Syracuse 72-64 in Monday's second round in Storrs to advance to the program's 30th Sweet 16 in a row.

Duke, meanwhile, made it to the Sweet 16 after beating No. 2 Ohio State 75-63 in the second round. The Blue Devils beat No. 10 Richmond 72-61 in the first round.

The winner of this tie faces the winner of No. 1 USC-No. 5 Baylor in Monday’s Elite Eight for a chance to advance to the Final Four.

Below, GOAL brings you all the details ahead of today's Uconn Huskies vs. Duke Blue Devils Women's NCAA March Madness Sweet 16 Game.

Uconn Huskies vs. Duke Blue Devils tip-off time & stadium

The Huskies will face off against the Blue Devils this Saturday, March 30, 2024, at the Moda Centre in Portland, Oregon. The tip-off of this high-voltage NCAA Sweet 16 match is set at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT.

Date Saturday, March 30, 2024 Tip-off Time 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT Venue Moda Centre Location Portland, Oregon

How to watch the Uconn Huskies vs. Duke Blue Devils NCAA March Madness match online - TV channels & live streams

Fans looking to catch today's Women's NCAA March Madness Sweet 16 game between the Uconn Huskies and the Duke Blue Devils can watch the game live on ESPN.

To stream the game online, the best streaming service is Fubo, which offers 180+ live TV channels, including all the channels you need to watch NCAA Division 1 women's basketball online.

Fubo's current channel lineup includes ESPN, ABC, ESPNU, Pac-12, ACCN, SEC Network and more, plus 1000 hours of free DVR. What that means: Fubo lets you watch a women’s college basketball live feed online or record the games to watch a replay back on-demand later.

Fubo has a seven-day free trial offer that you can use to watch NCAA women's basketball online free. Their current promo also saves you $20 off your first month, with pricing starting from just $59.99/month after your free trial is up.

Uconn Huskies vs. Duke Blue Devils Team News and Key Performers

Uconn Huskies Team News

Uconn will hang their hopes on Guard Paige Bueckers, who is playing the best basketball of her career after missing the entirety of last season with an ACL injury.

She's third in the nation with total points (785), named Big East Player of the Year and is again a top finalist for National Player of the Year after winning the award last as a freshman in 2021.

The 22-year-old has averaged 30 PPG, a 56.8 field goal percentage, 10.5 RPG, 6.5 APG, 3.5 steals and one block per game in UConn's opening two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Aaliyah Edwards (17.6 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 1.6 STL) and Ashlynn Shade (11.7 PPG) are the other two Uconn ballers boasting double digit scoring stats.

Duke Blue Devils Team News

Junior Reigan Richardson produced an incredible performance, matching her career high with a game-high 28 points and pulling down seven rebounds as seventh-seeded Duke came from behind to overcome an early 16-point second-quarter deficit to beat No. 2-seed Ohio State 75-63 and punch their ticket into the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Sophomores Ashlon Jackson (13) and Taina Mair (11) also scored in double digits for the Blue Devils (22-11). Jackson had four rebounds and three assists, while Mair had four assists and three boards.

Head-to-Head Records