How to watch today's Uconn Huskies vs. Alabama Crimson Tide NCAA March Madness Final Four game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch UConn Huskies vs. Alabama Crimson Tide NCAA March Madness Final Four game, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The No. 1 seed UConn Huskies (35-3, 18-2 in Big East) and No. 4 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (25-11, 13-5 in ACC) will both look to secure a ticket to the 2024 NCAA Tournament national championship game when they lock horns in the Final Four on Saturday at State Farm Stadium.

In their respective Elite Eight showdowns, the Crimson Tide overcame the No. 6-seeded Clemson Tigers 89-82 in a closely-fought contest to claim the West Region title.

However, Alabama will be the heavy underdogs in the penultimate round as East Region winner UConn is the No. 1 overall ranked team in college basketball.

The Huskies, who are the defending national champions, have enjoyed one of the best two-year dominating runs by a basketball program in NCAA history.

They have now won a March Madness record 10 straight NCAA Tournament games by double digits after annihilating Illinois en route to a 77-52 victory on March 30.

Below, GOAL brings you all the details ahead of today's UConn Huskies vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Wolfpack NCAA March Madness Final Four Game.

UConn vs. Alabama tip-off time & stadium

The Huskies will face off against the Crimson Tide this Saturday, April 6, 2024, at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The tip-off of this high-voltage NCAA March Madness Final Four match is set at 8:49 p.m. ET/5:49 p.m. PT.

Date Saturday, April 6, 2024 Tip-off Time 8:49 p.m. ET/ 5:49 p.m. PT Venue State Farm Stadium Location Glendale, Arizona

How to watch the UConn vs. Alabama NCAA March Madness match online - TV channels & live streams

Fans looking to catch today's NCAA March Madness Final Four game between the UConn Huskies and the Alabama Crimson Tide can watch the game live on TBS/TNT/truTV. The broadcasters for the game will be Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst), Grant Hill (analyst), Gene Steratore (rules analyst), and Tracy Wolfson (reporter). Gary Hahn and Tony Haynes will lead radio coverage on the Wolfpack Sports Network.

To stream the game, Max (formerly known as HBO Max) is the best streaming service for comprehensive NCAA content.

Max has a B/R Sports hub as part of its streaming service for a limited time. The hub has access to March Madness games with truTV, TBS and TNT starting at $5.83/month when you pay for a year of service up front — around $70/year, or over 40 percent off its regular price. But act fast and sign up now, this deal expires on April 9 at the end of March Madness.

UConn Huskies vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Team News and Key Performers

UConn Huskies Team News

UConn have multiple soon-to-be pros, making it difficult to single out one as the key impetus. It's a relentless, ultra-efficient offence and a suffocating, impenetrable defense. Great passing, top rim protection, good rebounding, and excellent coaching. It's an unstoppable force still hungry for even more success.

At the backcourt, Senior Guard Tristen Newton is averaging a team-high 15.0 PPG and 6.8 APG, adding 6.2 RPG, while Cam Spencer is putting up 15.3 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 6.2 APG and 1.4 steals while shooting a team-best 44.0 from 3-point range. They both are capable scorers at all levels and impact the game in any and all ways possible.

Connecticut's front court is anchored by 7' 2", 280-pound sophomore center Donovan Clingan (12.8 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 2.4 BPG), who had a double-doubles against Illinois. Sophomore Alex Karaban and freshman Stephon Castle round out the Huskies young starting forwards.

Alabama Crimson Tide Team News

Alabama does not have the same experience in big moments that UConn has, but they come into this one with plenty of momentum.

Senior Guard Mark Sears tops the Crimson Tide in scoring (21.5 PPG), and posts 4.2 RPG and 4.0 APG. He also puts up 1.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Guard Aaron Estrada is averaging a team-leading 4.6 APG. He's also putting up 13.3 PPG and 5.5 RPG, making 44.8 percent of his shots from the field, and 30.3 percent from beyond the arc resulting in 1.3 trees' per game.

Forward Grant Nelson is putting up a team-leading 5.6 RPG. And he is contributing 11.7 PPG and 1.6 APG, making 49.1 percent of his shots from the floor.

Head-to-Head Records

UConn leads the all-time series against Alabama 2-0. They last locked horns early last season on a neutral court in Portland with the Huskies claiming an 82-67 victory.