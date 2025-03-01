How to watch today's UCLA vs USC NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch UCLA versus USC NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The fourth-ranked USC women's basketball squad is set for a high-stakes rematch with No. 2 UCLA on Saturday at 6 p.m. PT inside Pauley Pavilion in Westwood, California.

UCLA vs USC: Date and tip-off time

The UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Saturday, March 1, 2025 at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at Pauley Pavilion in Westwood, California.

Date Saturday, March 1, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Pauley Pavilion Location Westwood, California

How to watch UCLA vs USC on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Bruins and the Trojans on:

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to UCLA vs USC play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

UCLA Bruins team news & key performers

The Bruins, averaging 79.2 points per game, lean on dominant center Lauren Betts, who leads the team in scoring (20.0 PPG), rebounding (9.8 RPG), and blocks (2.8 BPG). Kiki Rice spearheads the playmaking effort, dishing out 4.4 assists per game while also leading UCLA in steals (1.6 SPG).

Since UCLA's loss to USC, Betts has responded in style, averaging 23 points across her last three outings. She also cemented her name in Bruins history, setting a new single-season program record for blocks, surpassing 70 in a win over Illinois on Feb. 23.

USC Trojans news & key performers

USC, which averages 81.9 points per contest, is fueled by JuJu Watkins, who pours in 24.2 points per game. Iriafen provides a strong secondary scoring presence at 18.2 PPG, while Watkins also paces the Trojans in assists (3.6 APG) and steals (2.1 SPG). On the boards, Marshall leads the charge, pulling down 8.7 rebounds per game while swatting 2.1 shots per outing.

The red-hot Watkins has been the catalyst behind USC's six-game winning streak, posting 23.2 points and seven rebounds per game throughout February. In the Trojans' 71-60 win over UCLA on Feb. 13, she delivered a historic performance—becoming the first player in the past 20 seasons across all of Division I basketball to record at least 35 points, five assists, and five blocks in a single game. Watkins torched the Bruins with a 38-point, 11-rebound double-double, adding eight blocks and five assists while knocking down 6-of-9 from beyond the arc (66.7%).