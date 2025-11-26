How to watch UCLA vs Texas NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The No. 3 UCLA Bruins are off to a dream start at 6-0, but the real measuring stick is coming on Wednesday night under the bright lights of Las Vegas. Cori Close’s squad heads into the Players Era Women's Championship staring down their biggest obstacle yet, the No. 4 Texas Longhorns, and that's only the beginning of a brutal gauntlet. If the Bruins pass this first test, they'll square off with the winner of Duke–South Carolina, meaning UCLA could battle the No. 2 and No. 4 teams in the nation within a span of seven days. Buckle up.

To their credit, UCLA hasn't tiptoed into that top-three ranking. They already own two ranked victories, taking down Oklahoma and North Carolina on neutral floors. But the Longhorns? They're a different beast entirely, the kind of opponent that forces you to find out what you're really made of.

The 5-0 Texas Longhorns haven't just been winning, they've been steamrolling everyone in their path with five straight blowouts. Sure, that dominance looks nice on paper, but there's a flip side: Wednesday could be the first time Texas gets dragged into a four-quarter slugfest, while the Bruins have already survived a couple of knife-fight finishes.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch UCLA vs Texas NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

UCLA vs Texas: Date and tip-off time

The Bruins will face off against the Longhorns in an exciting NCAAW game on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET or 11:00 am PT at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

Date Wednesday, November 26, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET or 11:00 am PT Venue Michelob ULTRA Arena Location Las Vegas, NV

How to watch UCLA vs Texas on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Bruins and the Longhorns live on truTV nationally. Streaming options are available on DirecTV Stream, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

UCLA vs Texas team news & key performers

UCLA Bruins team news

But unlike most teams the Bruins have blown past this season, Texas might actually have the personnel to make life difficult for Lauren Betts. The Longhorns can throw real size at last year's All-American. They could roll out 6ft 6in senior Kyla Oldacre to body her up in the paint, or turn to 6ft 4in junior Breya Cunningham to disrupt her rhythm and make every touch a battle.

Texas Longhorns team news

Junior Madison Booker has been the heartbeat of the Longhorns' offense so far, pouring in 17.0 points per night, while sophomore Jordan Lee isn’t far off the pace at 14.6 per game. And the damage hasn't just been individual — Texas as a unit has been shooting the lights out, knocking down an absurd 58.6% from the floor. UCLA's mission on Wednesday? Drag that number back down to earth.