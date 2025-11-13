How to watch UCLA vs North Carolina NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The No. 3 UCLA women's basketball team is fresh off its most impressive statement win of the season, taking down No. 6 Oklahoma 73-59 on Monday night.

The Bruins' defense finally looked every bit as elite as advertised, locking down the Sooners' top scorers and dictating the tempo from start to finish.

Riding high after that dominant showing, UCLA now turns its focus to another marquee matchup, a Thursday night clash with No. 11 North Carolina, as the Bruins look to keep their momentum rolling against yet another ranked opponent.

UCLA vs North Carolina NCAAW game

UCLA vs North Carolina: Date and tip-off time

The Bruins will face off against the Tar Heels in an exciting NCAAW game on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET or 6:00 pm PT at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Date Thursday, November 13, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET or 6:00 pm PT Venue Michelob ULTRA Arena Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch UCLA vs North Carolina on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between UCLA and North California live on ESPN2 nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

UCLA vs North Carolina team news & key performers

UCLA Bruins team news

UCLA notched its first ranked victory of the season with a convincing win over No. 6 Oklahoma at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Monday night.

Graduate guard Gianna Kneepkens delivered her second straight 20-point performance, shooting an efficient 8-for-14 from the field and 2-of-5 from long range. She also chipped in four rebounds and an assist while keeping a clean stat sheet with zero turnovers.

Off the bench, graduate forward Angela Dugalic made her presence felt with a dominant double-double, posting 14 points and a team-leading 13 rebounds. She connected on 5-of-10 shots, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc, and added three steals to cap a stellar all-around outing.

Seniors Gabriela Jaquez (13 points, 8 rebounds) and Kiki Rice (10 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 blocks) also hit double figures, while Lauren Betts came close to a double-double with 9 points and 10 boards. Betts’ interior defense was outstanding, holding long-time rival Raegan Beers to just 2-of-7 shooting while recording a season-high four blocks as UCLA’s defensive anchor in the paint.

North Carolina Tar Heels team news

As for North Carolina, the Tar Heels have started their campaign showing impressive scoring balance. Through their opening two games, five players are averaging double digits, led by senior guard Indya Nivar at 13.0 points per game.

Freshman standout Nyla Brooks isn’t far behind, averaging 12.5 points. With that kind of backcourt firepower, UCLA guards Charlisse Leger-Walker and Kiki Rice will have their hands full containing the Tar Heels’ offensive rhythm at the point of attack.