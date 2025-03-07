How to watch today's UCLA vs Nebraska NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch UCLA versus Nebraska NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

Fresh off a commanding regular season, fourth-ranked UCLA heads into its Big Ten Tournament debut as a prime contender, determined to chase a championship and settle unfinished business.

The Bruins have made a statement in their inaugural conference campaign, proving themselves as one of the premier teams in the league. With a stellar 27-2 overall record and a 16-2 mark in conference play, UCLA has taken down every team in the field—except for USC, the lone side to best them twice. A potential rematch with the Trojans looms, adding extra intrigue to their title pursuit.

Nebraska, meanwhile, showcased its resilience in Thursday’s clash against Illinois, clawing back from an 11-point deficit to claim a 74-70 victory. The Cornhuskers will be all too aware of the challenge ahead, having suffered a humbling 91-54 defeat at UCLA in December when the Bruins were still unbeaten.

UCLA vs Nebraska: Date and tip-off time

The Bruins and the Cornhuskers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Friday, March 7, 2025, at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date Friday, March 7, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT Venue Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch UCLA vs Nebraska on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Bruins and the Cornhuskers on:

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Streaming service: Fubo

UCLA Bruins team news & key performers

UCLA's dominance stems from its well-rounded approach—strong interior presence, deep bench contributions, and a relentless defensive mindset that makes life difficult for opposing offenses. The Bruins possess key advantages over Nebraska, particularly in the paint, where junior center Lauren Betts and junior guard Gabriela Jaquez impose their will.

Pushing the tempo, junior guards Kiki Rice and Londynn Jones fuel UCLA's high-octane attack, creating opportunities in transition and keeping defenses on their heels. Defensively, the Bruins are a nightmare for perimeter-oriented teams, using their length and discipline to stifle outside shooting and disrupt offensive rhythm.

Nebraska Cornhuskers news & key performers

Nebraska punched its ticket to the Big Ten quarterfinals, setting up a showdown with second-seeded UCLA after rallying past Illinois for a 74-70 victory on Thursday.

The Illini came out firing, racing to a 9-0 start while the Huskers endured a five-minute scoring drought. But Nebraska weathered the early storm and kept the game within reach before making its move in the final frame.

Down by eight early in the fourth, the Huskers ignited a 7-0 surge to claw back before seizing the lead minutes later. They closed with a commanding 13-5 run to seal the win.

Nebraska shot a sharp 49.1% from the floor, including a red-hot 8-of-16 from beyond the arc. Illinois, despite its strong start, finished at 45.6% shooting with a 5-of-14 mark from three-point range.

The Huskers leaned on their young core to get the job done. Freshman Britt Prince led the charge with 17 points and five assists, while sophomore Jessica Petrie added 11 points. Fellow sophomore Logan Nissley contributed eight, and freshman Petra Bozan chipped in 11—just one shy of her career high.