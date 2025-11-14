How to watch UCLA vs Arizona NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

It may still be the opening stretch of the college hoops calendar, but No. 5 Arizona (3–0) has already made a major statement. The Wildcats vaulted up eight spots in the AP Poll after stunning then-No 3 Florida with a thrilling 93–87 victory in Las Vegas—a result that's quickly reshaping the national landscape.

Their reward? A looming showdown with bitter rival No. 15 UCLA in Los Angeles.

Before turning their attention to the Bruins, Arizona took care of business against Northern Arizona (1–2), rolling to an 84–49 blowout. The Wildcats spread the wealth offensively and knocked down 46% of their shots in a performance that never felt in doubt.

Arizona now gears up for matchups with Connecticut, Denver, and Norfolk State as they continue to build momentum. UCLA, meanwhile, is fresh off an 83–62 win over West Georgia and heads into upcoming contests with Sacramento State, Presbyterian, and Cal as tune-ups before the rivalry battle ahead.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the UCLA vs Arizona NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

UCLA vs Arizona: Date and tip-off time

The Bruins will face off against the Wildcats in an exciting NCAAM game on Friday, November 14, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET or 7:00 pm PT at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA.

Date Friday, November 14, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET or 7:00 pm PT Venue Intuit Dome Location Inglewood, CA

How to watch UCLA vs Arizona on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between UCLA and Arizona exclusively live on Peacock.

UCLA vs Arizona team news & key performers

UCLA Bruins team news

UCLA enter this stretch putting up 79 points a night, a mark that lands them in the middle of the national pack, while their defense gives up 66.3 points per game, good for a top-120 ranking. The Bruins are hitting 48% from the floor but continue to search for consistency from deep, sitting at just 29.7% beyond the arc. They’re far more reliable at the stripe (77.4%) and average 35 boards, 17 assists, and under 10 turnovers per game—one of the cleaner ball-handling teams in the country.

Donovan Dent has been the engine of UCLA's attack, pacing the group with 16.5 points and 6.5 dimes per game. Tyler Bilodeau isn't far behind, posting 16.3 points and 4.7 rebounds, while Trent Perry chips in 12.3 points and 4.3 assists as another steady hand in the backcourt.

Arizona Wildcats team news

Arizona, meanwhile, have been firing on all cylinders offensively, pouring in 90 points per game, putting them inside the nation’s top 100. Defensively, they concede 67.7 per contest, and their shooting numbers jump off the page—51.1% from the field and a sizzling 43.5% from long range, one of the best clips in Division I. They also knock down 78.5% of their free throws, pull in 42 rebounds, dish out 20.3 assists, and turn it over 13.3 times per outing.

Rising star Koa Peat has taken center stage for the Wildcats, averaging 19.3 points and 5.7 rebounds. Jaden Bradley slots in right behind him at 16 points and 4.7 assists, while Anthony Dell’Orso supplies 11.3 points and 3 assists as another key scoring option.