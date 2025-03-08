How to watch today's UCLA vs USC NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch UCLA Bruins vs USC Trojans NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

With a dominant victory over Washington, USC has kept its postseason hopes alive, but the road to the Big Ten Tournament remains treacherous. The Trojans’ fate now hinges on one final showdown—and a little help elsewhere.

USC snapped a five-game skid on March 5, dismantling Washington 92-61 to even its record at 15-15. Now sitting at 7-12 in conference play, the Trojans have one more hurdle to clear in their bid for a Big Ten Tournament berth: a crucial clash with cross-town rivals UCLA.

The top 15 teams in the conference qualify for the tournament, and USC's path remains open—but far from guaranteed. To punch their ticket, the Trojans must first take down the Bruins on Saturday, March 8, at Pauley Pavilion. UCLA (21-9, 12-7 Big Ten) already bested USC once this season, securing an 82-76 win on Jan. 27.

However, a victory alone won’t be enough. USC also needs Iowa to win at least one of its final two games. The Hawkeyes (15-14, 6-12 Big Ten) face a daunting schedule, with matchups against No. 8 Michigan State on March 6 and Nebraska on March 9.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch UCLA Bruins vs USC Trojans NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

UCLA Bruins vs USC Trojans: Date and tip-off time

The Bruins and the Trojans will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California.

Date Saturday, March 8, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Pauley Pavilion Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch UCLA Bruins vs USC Trojans on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Bruins and the Trojans on:

TV Channel: FOX [Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (analyst), Kristina Pink (sideline)]

[Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (analyst), Kristina Pink (sideline)] Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

UCLA Bruins team news & key performers

UCLA has been a defensive powerhouse this season, ranking in the Top 25 nationally in scoring defense by holding opponents to just 65.1 points per game. The Bruins are relentless in forcing turnovers, ranking second in the Big Ten in steals (8.1 per game), 10th in the nation in turnover margin (4.4), and 19th in forced turnovers per game (15.1).

Former Trojan Kobe Johnson has anchored UCLA’s defensive efforts, ranking sixth in the Big Ten with 52 steals (1.7 per game). The Wisconsin native has also chipped in 8.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game while ranking eighth in the conference in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.1).

Sophomore center Aday Mara has dominated the paint, ranking fourth in the Big Ten in total blocks while swatting away 1.5 shots per game. Junior guard Skyy Clark has been another key disruptor, ranking 12th in the conference with 29 steals. On the offensive end, junior forward Tyler Bilodeau leads the Bruins with 14.1 points per game, shooting an efficient 50.5% from the field—good for eighth in the conference.

USC Trojans news & key performers

USC has struggled away from home, posting a 3-6 record on the road with one last chance to improve it. The Trojans are averaging 76.9 points per game, led by Desmond Claude, who pours in 15.8 points per contest. Wesley Yates III has stepped up in the latter half of the season, contributing 13.6 points per game.

Claude also paces the team with 4.4 assists per game, while forward Saint Thomas leads the Trojans on the glass with 5.9 rebounds and adds 1.3 steals per game. Rashaun Agee serves as USC’s top shot-blocker, averaging 0.7 rejections per contest.