How to watch today's UCF vs Houston NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Florida will be heated up this Friday when the UCF Knights host the Houston Cougars at the FBC Mortgage Stadium under the lights. The Knights have a 4-4 overall record so far, but enter this game on the back of a humbling 30-3 loss to Baylor. However, their previous victory against West Virginia (45-13) will provide them with the mental resilience to shut down the challenges posed by Houston.

The Cougars, meanwhile, have a brilliant 7-2 record. However, they went down to West Virginia (35-45) in their most recent clash, bringing an end to their three-game winning streak. When they meet the Knights on Friday, they will aim to get back on the winning track and secure a dominating win to boost the morale inside the dressing room.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

UCF vs Houston: Date and kick-off time

The UCF vs Houston game will be played on November 7 at the Snapdragon Stadium.

Date November 7, 2025 Kick-off Time 08:00 PM ET / 05:00 PM PT Venue FBC Mortgage Stadium Location Orlando, Florida

How to watch UCF vs Houston on TV & stream live online

TV Channel : FS1

: FS1 Streaming Service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

In case you are unable to watch the game due to a georestriction, you can use a VPN to bypass it. For livestreaming sports, we always recommend ExpressVPN, as it is one of the best VPN services in 2025.

UCF vs Houston Team News

UCF Team News

The Knights have a good number of players out or questionable for this game. Wide receiver Jordyn Bridgewater, defensive back Jayden Williams, running back Stacy Gage, tight end Caden Piening, and quarterback Cam Fancher are out for this match with undisclosed injuries, apart from running back Taevion Swint, who had a knee meniscus surgery. Tight end Thomas Wadsworth and wide receiver Marcus Burke are questionable. Defensive tackle Horace Lockett is out for the season!

Houston Team News

Houston will miss the services of defensive back Kenzy West, linebacker Christian Brathwaite, tight end Traville Frederick Jr., wide receivers Marquis Shoulders, Devan Williams, and Stephon Johnson, defensive lineman Quindario Lee, defensive back Will James, and wide receiver JayShon Ridgle, while defensive lineman Carlos Allen Jr is listed as a probable. Meanwhile, offensive lineman David Ndukwe (leg injury) and running back Re'Shaun Sanford II (undisclosed) are ruled out for the season.