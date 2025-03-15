Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch UC San Diego vs UC Irvine NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Big West Championship is set, with UC Irvine and UC San Diego battling for the title on Saturday, March 15, at Lee's Family Forum.

UC San Diego, the top seed with a 29-4 record, secured its spot in the final after a dominant 69-51 win over UCSB in the semifinals. Meanwhile, second-seeded UC Irvine (28-5) punched its ticket by rolling past Cal Poly 96-78.

UC San Diego vs UC Irvine: Date and tip-off time

The UC San Diego and the UC Irvine will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT at Lee's Family Forum in Henderson, Nevada.

Date Saturday, March 15, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT Venue Lee's Family Forum Location Henderson, Nevada

How to watch UC San Diego vs UC Irvine on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the UC San Diego and the UC Irvine on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

UC San Diego team news & key performers

The Tritons have been an offensive force, averaging 79.9 points per game—good for 40th nationally. But it's their defense that truly stands out, as they surrender just 61.6 points per contest, ranking 8th in the country. UCSD is shooting 46.5% from the floor (88th) and 36.5% from three (50th), while also converting 74.7% of their free throws (87th). However, rebounding is a weak spot, with just 30.3 boards per game (286th).

Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones has been the Tritons’ go-to scorer, averaging 20 points, while also leading the team with 8 rebounds and 9 assists per game. Tyler McGhie provides solid support, contributing 13 points and 5 rebounds per outing.

UC Irvine news & key performers

The Anteaters put up 76.3 points per game (126th nationally) and pride themselves on a stout defense, allowing just 65.9 points per contest (29th in the nation). They are shooting 45.8% from the field (141st) and 35.5% from deep (127th), but their biggest strength lies at the charity stripe, where they convert 80.2% of their free throws—6th-best in the country. They also dominate the glass, averaging 35.2 rebounds per game (37th nationally).

Bent Leuchten has been a force for UC Irvine, leading the team with 21 points and 10 rebounds per game. Devin Tillis has been an all-around contributor, chipping in 17 points, 8 rebounds, and a team-best 6 assists per contest.