How to watch today's UC Davis vs UC San Diego NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch UC Davis vs UC San Diego NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

UC Davis (15-13, 9-8 Big West) know they need just one more win to punch a ticket to the Big West Championship as they welcome UC San Diego (24-4, 14-2 Big West) to the Credit Union Center this Saturday.

UC San Diego boasts a stellar 27-4 overall record and a dominant 17-2 mark in Big West play, securing at least a share of the conference's regular-season crown after Thursday's victory. Meanwhile, UC Davis sits at 15-15 overall with a 9-10 record in conference action.

The red-hot Tritons extended their winning streak to 12 games with a 70-63 home triumph over Long Beach State, locking in at least a portion of their first-ever Big West regular-season title. A win over the Aggies would see them claim it outright. UC Davis, on the other hand, is reeling after an 88-59 home defeat to UC Irvine on Thursday. The Anteaters (26-6, 16-3) sit one game behind UCSD in the standings and wrap up their regular season with a road clash against UC Santa Barbara at 7 pm on Saturday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch UC Davis vs UC San Diego NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

UC Davis vs UC San Diego: Date and tip-off time

The Aggies and the Tritons will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at 11:00 pm ET/8:00 pm PT at University Credit Union Center in Davis, California.

Date Saturday, March 8, 2025 Tip-off Time 11:00 pm ET/8:00 pm PT Venue University Credit Union Center Location Davis, California

How to watch UC Davis vs UC San Diego on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Aggies and the Tritons on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

UC Davis Aggies team news & key performers

UC Davis has dropped five straight, slipping out of contention for a top-four seed and a first-round bye in the Big West Tournament. Guard Ty Johnson leads the conference in scoring, averaging 22.7 points per game, but struggled when the teams last met on Feb. 15, managing just 14 points on 5-of-16 shooting as UCSD cruised to an 85-60 victory. The Aggies have struggled offensively, ranking 10th out of 11 teams in the Big West in field goal percentage (41.3%) and three-pointers made per game (6.2).

UC San Diego Tritons news & key performers

UC San Diego leads the Big West and ranks ninth nationally in scoring defense, allowing just 62.1 points per game. They trail only Duke in scoring margin (plus-18) and sit third in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.83). Their ball security has been exceptional, winning the turnover battle in 30 of their 31 games this season.

Guards Tyler McGhie and Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones spearheaded the win over Long Beach State with 20 points apiece and have been reliable offensive threats all season. Hayden Gray is a defensive menace, leading the nation with 103 steals, while McGhie has drilled 106 three-pointers this season—just five shy of Tyrell Roberts' single-season program record set in 2019-20. The Tritons have been flawless when holding a halftime lead, posting a perfect 23-0 record in such scenarios.