UEFA Nations League A Qualification
Rams Global Stadyumu
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Turkey vs Hungary Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Turkey and Hungary, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hungary will take on Turkey in the first leg of the UEFA Nations League play-offs at RAMS Park on Thursday.

As much as the Hungarians are involved in the relegation play-off having finished third behind Germany and the Netherlands in League A3, the hosts will be playing for promotion after securing a second-placed finish in League B4.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Turkey vs Hungary online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Nations League play-off match between Turkey and Hungary will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FS2 (Fox Sports 2) and ViX (with Sling TV).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Turkey vs Hungary kick-off time

UEFA Nations League A Qualification - UEFA Nations League A Qualification
Rams Global Stadyumu

The UEFA Nations League play-off match between Turkey and Hungary will be played at RAMS Park in Istanbul, Turkey.

It will kick off at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET on Thursday, March 20, in the US.

Team news & squads

Turkiye vs Hungary Probable lineups

TurkiyeHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestHUN
1
M. Gunok
18
M. Muldur
14
A. Bardakci
13
E. Elmali
22
K. Ayhan
10
H. Calhanoglu
19
K. Yildiz
11
B. Yilmaz
6
O. Kokcu
17
Y. Akgun
7
K. Akturkoglu
1
D. Dibusz
5
A. Fiola
6
W. Orban
4
M. Dardai
20
R. Sallai
13
A. Schafer
18
Z. Nagy
7
L. Nego
14
T. Nikitscher
10
D. Szoboszlai
19
B. Varga

3-4-2-1

HUNAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • V. Montella

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Rossi

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Turkey team news

The Crescent-Stars will be without the services of Altay Bayindir, Caglar Soyuncu, Ferdi Kadioglu and Enes Unal due to injuries.

Moreover, Merih Demiral and Arda Guler will serve one-match bans after the duo picked up their milstone bookings in the game against Montenegro in November.

Inter midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu will lead the side as captain.

Hungary team news

Experienced midfielder Adam Nagy recently returned to action for Spezia, but has been left out of Marco Rossi's squad for the March games against Turkey.

Instead, Rossi has named four uncapped players in Krisztian Hegyi, Attila Osvath, Alex Toth and Balint Vecsei.

More importantly, though, Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai is available for selection here.

Form

TUR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

HUN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

TUR

Last 5 matches

HUN

0

Wins

1

Draw

4

Wins

2

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

