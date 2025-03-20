How to watch today's Turkey vs Hungary Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Turkey and Hungary, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hungary will take on Turkey in the first leg of the UEFA Nations League play-offs at RAMS Park on Thursday.

As much as the Hungarians are involved in the relegation play-off having finished third behind Germany and the Netherlands in League A3, the hosts will be playing for promotion after securing a second-placed finish in League B4.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Turkey vs Hungary online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Nations League play-off match between Turkey and Hungary will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FS2 (Fox Sports 2) and ViX (with Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Turkey vs Hungary kick-off time

UEFA Nations League A Qualification - UEFA Nations League A Qualification Rams Global Stadyumu

The UEFA Nations League play-off match between Turkey and Hungary will be played at RAMS Park in Istanbul, Turkey.

It will kick off at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET on Thursday, March 20, in the US.

Team news & squads

Turkey team news

The Crescent-Stars will be without the services of Altay Bayindir, Caglar Soyuncu, Ferdi Kadioglu and Enes Unal due to injuries.

Moreover, Merih Demiral and Arda Guler will serve one-match bans after the duo picked up their milstone bookings in the game against Montenegro in November.

Inter midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu will lead the side as captain.

Hungary team news

Experienced midfielder Adam Nagy recently returned to action for Spezia, but has been left out of Marco Rossi's squad for the March games against Turkey.

Instead, Rossi has named four uncapped players in Krisztian Hegyi, Attila Osvath, Alex Toth and Balint Vecsei.

More importantly, though, Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai is available for selection here.

