How to watch Tulane vs LSU NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

LSU’s fifth-ranked women’s squad wraps up week two of the 2025-26 campaign with a short trip down I-10, heading to New Orleans for a Monday night showdown against Tulane at Avron B. Fogleman Arena.

This will mark the 45th chapter of their long-running rivalry, and history tilts heavily in the Tigers' favor, they've taken 35 of the previous 44 meetings. The two programs last tangled on Nov. 20, 2024, in Baton Rouge, where LSU secured an 85-74 victory at the Maravich Center. The Tigers have also fared well on Tulane's home floor, sporting a 17-4 record in New Orleans.

LSU enters the matchup riding a four-game winning streak and fresh off a 117-59 dismantling of Charlotte back home. That blowout extended their remarkable run of 100-point performances to four straight outings, following explosive wins over Houston Christian (108), Southeastern Louisiana (115), and Georgia Southern (118). The Tigers are firing on all cylinders as they roll into the Crescent City.

Tulane vs LSU: Date and tip-off time

The Green Wave will face off against the Lady Tigers in an exciting NCAAW game on Monday, November 17, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Date Monday, November 17, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse Location New Orleans, Louisiana

How to watch Tulane vs LSU on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Tulane and LSU live on ESPNU nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Tulane vs LSU team news & key performers

Tulane Green Wave team news

Tulane, sitting at 2-1, rides into this matchup after cruising past North Florida 77-54 on Wednesday’s education day. Kanija Daniel stole the show with a 20-point outing, continuing her strong start.

Amira Mabry leads the Green Wave at 13.7 points per game and is also their go-to on the boards with 7.7 rebounds. She's one of three players averaging double digits alongside CC Mays (12.5) and Daniel (11.3). Kendall Sneed sets the table with 4.0 assists per game, while Daniel's defensive instincts shine through her 3.7 steals per outing—11 total, good enough to sit atop the conference leaderboard and among the nation’s best.

LSU Lady Tigers team news

LSU has come flying out of the gates at 4-0, cracking the century mark in every outing and looking every bit like a team molded by Kim Mulkey, now in her fifth year steering the ship. Mulkey's 126-20 record with the Tigers and that 2023 national championship speak for themselves, and this group is once again lighting up scoreboards.

The Tigers are pouring in a staggering 114.5 points per game while suffocating opponents to just 52.5. MiLaysia Fulwiley has been the sparkplug at 17.0 points per night, while Kate Koval anchors the glass with 9.0 rebounds per contest.