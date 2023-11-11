Trinidad & Tobago Red Force will take on Leeward Islands Hurricanes in the 2023 CG United Super50 Cup final on Saturday at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium.
This is the Leeward Islands Hurricanes’ first trip to the final of the Super50 Cup since 2019 where they lost to the West Indies Emerging Players, while the Red Force are making their third successive appearance in the competition's showpiece event.
The Red Force previously won the title in 2021 against Guyana Harpy Eagles, before losing the final to the Jamaica Scorpions last year.
The match is set to be a nail-biting watch, and here are all the details on how you can watch it...
When and Where is Trinidad & Tobago vs Leeward Islands West Indies Super50 Cup final
|Date:
|Saturday, November 11, 2023
|Start Time:
|12 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. CT/ 9 a.m. PT
|Venue:
|Brian Lara Cricket Stadium
|Location:
|Tarouba, San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago
The final takes place on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Tarouba, San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago. The game will be getting underway at 12 p.m. ET (11 a.m. CT) in the United States (US).
How can you watch the Trinidad & Tobago vs Leeward Islands in West Indies Super50 Cup final?
The Trinidad & Tobago vs Leeward Islands West Indies Super50 Cup will be exclusively broadcast on ESPN+ in the USA. You can stream the game through ESPN+ with a subscription for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.
Trinidad & Tobago vs Leeward Islands: Form going into the Super50 Cup final
The Red Force have well-and-truly stormed into their 20th Regional Super50 Cup final as they effortlessly defeated Guyana Harpy Eagles in the first semi-final on Wednesday. They bowled out their archrivals for just 105 in the 35th over thanks to their deadly bowling attack, a target they chased down inside 28 overs.
Darren Bravo's side finished the preliminary phase of the tournament on top of the standings with 51 points and did not lose any of their seven matches, enduring only a washout in their first match.
The Leeward Islands Hurricanes, meanwhile, booked their spot in final with a dominant 155-run win over the Barbados Pride on Thursday in semi-final 2. The Hurricanes won the toss and chose to bat first, posting a formidable 290 all out off 49.4 overs thanks to half centuries from Jahmar Hamilton, Justin Greaves and Hayden Walsh Jr. In reply, the Pride were bowled out for 135 in just 30.2 overs.
Alzarri Joseph's side finished second in the points table on 44 points, with victories in four out of seven games and one game being abandoned.
Trinidad & Tobago Squad: Darren Bravo (captain), Joshua Da Silva (vice-captain), Yannic Cariah, Mark Deyal, Shannon Gabriel, Terrance Hinds, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Sunil Narine, Kjorn Ottley, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales, Tion Webster
Leeward Islands Squad: Alzarri Joseph (captain), Rahkeem Cornwall (vice-captain), Jewel Andrew, Keacy Carty, Terrence Warde, Daniel Doram, Karima Gore, Justin Greaves, Jahmar Hamilton, Kofi James, Jeremiah Louis, Kieran Powell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.
Trinidad & Tobago vs Leeward Islands head-to-head
The Hurricanes and the Red Force most recently met in the fourth round of this year's tournament with the Red Force winning that game by three wickets.
Overall, T&T and Leeward Islands have competed against each other 29 times in ODIs, with T&T emerging victorious on 18 occasions, losing on eight instances. Meanwhile, three matches had no result. The Red Force have also won all four of the last five face-offs versus the Hurricanes, and will go into this clash as the favourites.
Trinidad & Tobago vs Leeward Islands players to watchThe wicket has slowed a bit due to consistent matches being played where the batters have to grind to put a competitive score on the board. At the same time, the pitch could be a big help to fast-bowlers and spinners, as evident in the semi-final clashes.
T&T captain Darren Bravo continued his superb run of form in the semi-final, with an unbeaten 53 off 73 balls with eight fours, as Red Force got over the line in the 28th over. The 34-year-old is the top run-scorer for the Red Force with 323 runs at a strike rate of 93. He has struck 10 sixes and 27 fours. Fellow opener Kjorn Ottley has also chipped in with 259 runs at a strike rate of 83.Mystery spinner Sunil Narine could also cause opponent batsmen all sorts of problems on this tricky pitch, armed with a bag of variations, including skidders, knuckleballs, carrom balls and more. He has picked up 16 wickets while bowling at an average of 9 and an economy rate of 2.89.
Not to mention, he can bag handy runs with his explosive batting if required. Seam bowler Terrance Hinds produced a sensational four-wicket haul last time out against Harpy Eagles, and will look to carry over his form in the final.For Islands, Kieran Powell and top run-scorer Justin Greaves are playing in their top-notch form with the bat. Greaves has amassed 328 runs whereas Powell has scored 211 runs in the ongoing tournament at a strike rate of 155. They will play a vital role if their team wants to seal the title. In bowling, they have Hayden Walsh, who has picked up 16 wickets and is bowling at an average of 13 and an economy rate of 4.99.