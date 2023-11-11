Trinidad & Tobago vs Leeward Islands face-off in the West Indies Super50 Cup final - find out all you need to know.

Trinidad & Tobago Red Force will take on Leeward Islands Hurricanes in the 2023 CG United Super50 Cup final on Saturday at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium.

This is the Leeward Islands Hurricanes’ first trip to the final of the Super50 Cup since 2019 where they lost to the West Indies Emerging Players, while the Red Force are making their third successive appearance in the competition's showpiece event.

The Red Force previously won the title in 2021 against Guyana Harpy Eagles, before losing the final to the Jamaica Scorpions last year.

The match is set to be a nail-biting watch, and here are all the details on how you can watch it...

When and Where is Trinidad & Tobago vs Leeward Islands West Indies Super50 Cup final

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023 Start Time: 12 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. CT/ 9 a.m. PT Venue: Brian Lara Cricket Stadium Location: Tarouba, San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago

The final takes place on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Tarouba, San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago. The game will be getting underway at 12 p.m. ET (11 a.m. CT) in the United States (US).

How can you watch the Trinidad & Tobago vs Leeward Islands in West Indies Super50 Cup final?

The Trinidad & Tobago vs Leeward Islands West Indies Super50 Cup will be exclusively broadcast on ESPN+ in the USA. You can stream the game through ESPN+ with a subscription for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

