How to watch the League Two match between Tranmere and Wrexham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wrexham find themselves 18th on the 2023-24 League Two standings when they take on Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park on Saturday.

The hosts are in no better position, currently occupying the 21st place, as they look to snap a three-game losing run in all competitions following their Carabao Cup exit after losing 2-0 to Leicester City.

Phil Parkinson's side have also not won a game in their last three outing overall, after being knocked out 3-4 on penalties by Bradford City in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Tranmere vs Wrexham kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30am EDT Venue: Prenton Park

The League Two match between Tranmere Rovers and Wrexham will be played at the Prenton Park football stadium in Birkenhead, England.

It will kick off at 7:30am EDT on September 2 in the United States (US).

How to watch Tranmere vs Wrexham online - TV channels & live streams

The game is not available to watch and stream online in the US. However, fans can follow the live updates here on GOAL.

Highlights of Wrexham games are usually posted on the club's official YouTube channel.

Team news & squads

Tranmere team news

Jake Leake, who is on loan from Hull City, is set be sidelined for two weeks with a hamstring injury, with Lee O'Connor and Luke Norris also set to miss Wrexham's visit.

Having played his first game in Tranmere colours in the Leicester City loss, Dan Pike is likely to continue in the back four.

Tranmere possible XI: Murphy; Yarney, Davies, Turnbull, Pike; Morris, Merrie, Hendry; Taylor, Hawkes, Jennings

Position Players Goalkeepers: McGee, Murphy Defenders: Turnbull, T. Davies, Yarney, M. Davies, Pike Midfielders: Walker, Hendry, Lewis, McAlear, Merrie, Hughes, Morris, Hawkes Forwards: Saunders, Hemmings, Dennis, Jolley, Jennings, Taylor

Wrexham team news

Paul Mullin has returned to training after recovering from a lung injury, but would not be ready to take to the pitch just yet.

Jordan Tunnicliffe and midfielder Jordan Davies are also on their road to recovery, while Jake Bickerstaff will continue to lead the line of attack alongside Ollie Palmer.

Wrexham possible XI: Howard; Forde, O'Connell, Tozer, Boyle, Mendy; Jones, Young, Lee; Bickerstaff, Palmer

Position Players Goalkeepers: McNicholas, Lainton, Howard, Hall Defenders: Boyle, Tozer, O’Connell, Cleworth, Hayden, McFadzean, Mendy, Hosannah Midfielders: O’Connor, Young, Cannon, Jones, Forde, Barnett, McClean, Lee Forwards: Waters, Palmer, McAlinder, Dalby, Bickerstaff

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Jan 27, 2018 Wrexham 2-2 Tranmere Rovers National League Sep 23, 2017 Tranmere Rovers 0-1 Wrexham National League Apr 1, 2017 Wrexham 0-1 Tranmere Rovers National League Dec 10, 2016 Wrexham 0-1 Tranmere Rovers FA Trophy Oct 8, 2016 Tranmere Rovers 2-0 Wrexham National League

