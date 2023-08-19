Toulouse vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

PSG will be looking for their first Ligue 1 win of the season when they travel to face Toulouse at the Stadium de Toulouse on Saturday.
The French defending champions were held by Lorient in their season opener in front of their home crowd and Luis Enrique will be desperate to correct the errors from the first match.
Toulouse managed to win their first game of the season as they beat Nantes 2-1 away from home. They finished in the bottom half of the table and will be hoping to spring a surprise against PSG who are the clear favourites.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Toulouse vs PSG kick-off time
|Date:
|August 19, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|3pm EDT
|Venue:
|Stadium de Toulouse
The game between Toulouse and PSG will be played at the Stadium de Toulouse on Saturday. Kick-off is at 3pm EDT for fans in the US.
How to watch Toulouse vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams
The fixture will be shown live on Sling TV in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Toulouse team news
Toulouse are currently dealing with a significant number of injuries. Ibrahim Cissoko, Junior Flemmings, Kevin Keben, Ado Onaiwu, Naatan Skytta, and Oliver Zanden are all anticipated to be absent from Saturday's clash.
Toulouse predicted XI: Restes; Desler, Costa, Nicolaisen, Diarra; Sierro, Casseres, Genreau; Aboukhlal, Dallinga, Suazo
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Restes, Lacombe, Himeur, Dominguez, Haug
|Defenders:
|Suazo, Rouault, Mawissa Elebi, Costa, Diarra, Aradj, Keben, Desler, Zanden, Nicolaisen, Kamanzi
|Midfielders:
|Sierro, Schmidt, Casseres Jr, Genreau, Chaïbi, Lahmadi, Gelabert, Serber, Skytta
|Forwards:
|Bangre, Onaiwu, Traore, Magri, Cissoko, Flemmings, Edjouma, Hamulic, Birmancevic, Begraoui, Aboukhlal, Ratao, Dallinga
PSG team news
There's a positive development at PSG as Kylian Mbappe has rejoined first-team training after resolving a contract disagreement with the club. It's still uncertain whether Enrique will include the 24-year-old in his starting lineup for Saturday's game.
PSG are facing a multitude of injuries, leaving players like Juan Bernat, Presnel Kimpembe, Alexandre Letellier, Nuno Mendes, Nordi Mukiele, and Sergio Rico on the sidelines.
PSG predicted XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Ugarte, Vitinha; Mbappe, Romas, Asensio
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Navas, Donnarumma, Letellier
|Defenders:
|Hakimi, Marquinhos, Danilo, Hernandez, Pembele, Gharbi, Nhaga, Skriniar, Housni
|Midfielders:
|Ugarte, Ruiz, Asensio, Vitinha, Sanches, Lee, Ndour, Zaire-Emery, Draxler, Gharbi, Housni, Lemina, E.Mbappe
|Forwards:
|Pembele, Ekitike, Dembele, Mbappe
Head-to-Head Record
Who is the best signing of this transfer window?
Thanks for voting.
Who is the best signing of this transfer window?
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|February 2023
|PSG 2 - 1 Toulouse
|Ligue 1
|September 2022
|Toulouse 0 - 3 PSG
|Ligue 1
|August 2019
|PSG 4 - 0 Toulouse
|Ligue 1
|April 2019
|Toulouse 0 - 1 PSG
|Ligue 1