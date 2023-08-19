This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Toulouse vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

GOAL
Ligue 1
team-logo
Stadium de Toulouse
team-logo
Watch on
Marco Asensio PSG 2023-24Getty
PSGLigue 1Toulouse vs PSGToulouse

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Toulouse and PSG, as well as kick-off time and team news.

PSG will be looking for their first Ligue 1 win of the season when they travel to face Toulouse at the Stadium de Toulouse on Saturday.

The French defending champions were held by Lorient in their season opener in front of their home crowd and Luis Enrique will be desperate to correct the errors from the first match.

Toulouse managed to win their first game of the season as they beat Nantes 2-1 away from home. They finished in the bottom half of the table and will be hoping to spring a surprise against PSG who are the clear favourites.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Toulouse vs PSG kick-off time

Date:August 19, 2023
Kick-off time:3pm EDT
Venue:Stadium de Toulouse

The game between Toulouse and PSG will be played at the Stadium de Toulouse on Saturday. Kick-off is at 3pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Toulouse vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams

Sling TVWatch here

The fixture will be shown live on Sling TV in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Toulouse team news

Toulouse are currently dealing with a significant number of injuries. Ibrahim Cissoko, Junior Flemmings, Kevin Keben, Ado Onaiwu, Naatan Skytta, and Oliver Zanden are all anticipated to be absent from Saturday's clash.

Toulouse predicted XI: Restes; Desler, Costa, Nicolaisen, Diarra; Sierro, Casseres, Genreau; Aboukhlal, Dallinga, Suazo

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Restes, Lacombe, Himeur, Dominguez, Haug
Defenders:Suazo, Rouault, Mawissa Elebi, Costa, Diarra, Aradj, Keben, Desler, Zanden, Nicolaisen, Kamanzi
Midfielders:Sierro, Schmidt, Casseres Jr, Genreau, Chaïbi, Lahmadi, Gelabert, Serber, Skytta
Forwards:Bangre, Onaiwu, Traore, Magri, Cissoko, Flemmings, Edjouma, Hamulic, Birmancevic, Begraoui, Aboukhlal, Ratao, Dallinga

PSG team news

There's a positive development at PSG as Kylian Mbappe has rejoined first-team training after resolving a contract disagreement with the club. It's still uncertain whether Enrique will include the 24-year-old in his starting lineup for Saturday's game.

PSG are facing a multitude of injuries, leaving players like Juan Bernat, Presnel Kimpembe, Alexandre Letellier, Nuno Mendes, Nordi Mukiele, and Sergio Rico on the sidelines.

PSG predicted XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Ugarte, Vitinha; Mbappe, Romas, Asensio

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Navas, Donnarumma, Letellier
Defenders:Hakimi, Marquinhos, Danilo, Hernandez, Pembele, Gharbi, Nhaga, Skriniar, Housni
Midfielders:Ugarte, Ruiz, Asensio, Vitinha, Sanches, Lee, Ndour, Zaire-Emery, Draxler, Gharbi, Housni, Lemina, E.Mbappe
Forwards:Pembele, Ekitike, Dembele, Mbappe

Head-to-Head Record

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

441586 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

  • 175918Jude Bellingham
  • 46330Christopher Nkunku
  • 30744Dominik Szoboszlai
  • 29491Mason Mount
  • 21313Sandro Tonali
  • 55762Other
441586 Votes
DateMatchCompetition
February 2023PSG 2 - 1 ToulouseLigue 1
September 2022Toulouse 0 - 3 PSGLigue 1
August 2019PSG 4 - 0 ToulouseLigue 1
April 2019Toulouse 0 - 1 PSGLigue 1

Useful links