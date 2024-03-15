Toulouse vs Lyon: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Toulouse and Lyon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Toulouse will take on Lyon in Ligue 1 at the Municipal Stadium on Saturday. Only two points separate these two teams in 10th and 11th positions in the standings after 25 rounds.

Lyon have won seven out of their last eight games and will be confident of getting their 10th win of the season this weekend. Toulouse had their four-game unbeaten run ended by Le Havre in the last outing and will be up against the odds this time around against Lyon.

Toulouse vs Lyon kick-off time

Date: March 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 4 pm ET Venue: Municipal Stadium

The match will be played at the Municipal Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 4 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Toulouse vs Lyon online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Toulouse team news

Toulouse may miss Zakaria Aboukhlal due to a knee issue, while Denis Genreau's groin injury could also keep him out, as they were both unavailable for the previous match.

Mikkel Desler and Moussa Diarra are still recovering from calf injuries and are unlikely to return until late March.

Toulouse predicted XI: Restes; Mawissa, Costa, Keben; Kamanzi, Spierings, Sierro, Suazo; Magri, Gboho; Dallinga

Position Players Goalkeepers: Restes, Haug, Dominguez, Himeur, Lacombe Defenders: Nicolaisen, Costa, Keben, Mawissa Elebi, Suazo, Aradj, Kamanzi Midfielders: Spierings, Casseres Jr., Sierro, Serber, Schmidt, Gelabert, Skytta, Donnum, Bangre Forwards: Dallinga, Magri, Begraoui, Traore, Cissoko

Lyon team news

Johann Lepenant is expected to be unavailable for Lyon due to a sprained knee, and Alexandre Lacazette, their top scorer, is uncertain due to a knock.

Orel Mangala might be sidelined for a few weeks due to illness, and Ernest Nuamah is nursing an unspecified injury that might keep him out until later this month.

Lyon predicted XI: Lopes; Mata, O'Brien, Caleta-Car, Tagliafico; Caqueret, Diawara, Tolisso; Fofana, Balde, Benrahma

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lopes, Perri, Bengui, Diarra Defenders: Diomande, Tagliafico, Lovren, O'Brien, Adryelson, Kumbedi, Silva, Mata, Caleta-Car, Boueye Midfielders: Akouokou, Caqueret, Tolisso, El Djebali, Matic, Diawara, El-Arouch, Maitland-Niles, Iala, Kante, Bossiwa-Bessolo, Ehling, Lagha Forwards: Balde, Orban, Fofana, Benrahma, Cherki, Dib, Wissa, Fall, Lega

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 10/12/23 Lyon 3 - 0 Toulouse Ligue 1 15/04/23 Toulouse 1 - 2 Lyon Ligue 1 08/10/22 Lyon 1 - 1 Toulouse Ligue 1 26/01/20 Lyon 3 - 0 Toulouse Ligue 1

