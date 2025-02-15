How to watch today's Toulouse vs PSG Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Toulouse and PSG, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ligue 1 leaders PSG travel to Stadium de Toulouse to face Toulouse on Saturday.

The Parisians are the only side yet to face a league defeat after 21 games this season, while Toulouse trail the top-six by six points.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Toulouse vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Ligue 1 match between Toulouse and PSG will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Toulouse vs PSG kick-off time

Ligue 1 - Ligue 1 Stadium Municipal

The Ligue 1 match between Toulouse and PSG will be played at Stadium de Toulouse in Toulouse, France.

It will kick off at 12:05 pm PT / 3:05 pm ET on Saturday, February 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Toulouse team news

Kjetil Haug could continue ahead of Guillaume Restes in between the sticks, with Shavy Babicka, Frank Magri and Zakaria Aboukhlal expected to feature in attack.

On the injury front, manager Carles Martinez Novell will be without Yann Gboho, Josh King, Rasmus Nicolaisen and Djibril Sidibe due to injuries.

PSG team news

PSG boss Luis Enrique has a fully fit squad except for Warren Zaire-Emery who is nursing an ankle injury.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Goncalo Ramos, Lee Kang-in and Ousmane Dembele are all in line to start on Saturday.

