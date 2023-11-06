Tottenham vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Premier League game today

How to watch the Premier League match between Tottenham and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Log leaders Tottenham will welcome London rivals Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for their next Premier League clash of the season on Monday.

Spurs are the only remaining unbeaten in the league and will be confident of reclaiming their two-point advantage at the top of the standings with a win in the derby.

Chelsea's last league outing ended in a defeat at the hands of Brentford. They bounced back from that with a win over Blackburn Rovers in the Carabao Cup. The game against their London rivals will prove to be challenging for the 12th-placed Blues with their current form.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tottenham vs Chelsea kick-off time

Date: November 6, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The game between Tottenham and Chelsea will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 3 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Peacock in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Tottenham team news

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou may be facing a dilemma at the left-back position ahead of the upcoming match against their London rivals. Destiny Udogie missed the previous game against Crystal Palace and his replacement Ben Davies had to come off at halftime due to an ankle problem.

Udogie is expected to feature but just in case neither player is deemed fit, Emerson Royal is expected to fill in.

Spurs are dealing with several injury concerns, with Ivan Perisic, Manor Solomon, Alfie Whiteman, and Ryan Sessegnon still recovering from surgeries.

Tottenham predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Johnson; Son.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Lloris, Forster, Austin Defenders: Romero, Van de Ven, Dier, Phillips, Udogie, Davies, Porro, Emerson Midfielders: Skipp, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Bissouma, Sarr, Maddison, Lo Celso, Kulusevski Forwards: Son, Richarlison, Gil, Veliz, Johnson

Chelsea team news

Mauricio Pochettino is also dealing with injury concerns. Ben Chilwell is expected to be sidelined for a few more weeks due to a thigh injury. Several other players, including Romeo Lavia, Wesley Fofana, Christopher Nkunku, Trevoh Chalobah, and Carney Chukwuemeka will also be unavailable.

There is hope that Mykhaylo Mudryk will recover from his minor ailment in time for the match. However, Pochettino has indicated that Armando Broja is likely to be on the bench at best, despite having had a few days of training.

Chelsea predicted XI: Sanchez; Disasi, Silva, Badiashile, Colwill; Fernandez, Caicedo, Gallagher; Palmer, Jackson, Sterling.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sanchez, Petrovic, Bettinelli, Bergstrom Defenders: Badiashile, Colwill, Disasi, Sarr, Silva, Cucurella, Maatsen, James, Gusto Midfielders: Fernandez, Caicedo, Ugochukwu, Gallagher, Palmer, Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke Forwards: Jackson, Washington

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition February 26, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 0 Chelsea Premier League August 14, 2022 Chelsea 2 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League January 23, 2022 Chelsea 2 - 0 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League January 13, 2022 Tottenham Hotspur 0 - 1 Chelsea League Cup January 6, 2022 Chelsea 2 - 0 Tottenham Hotspur League Cup

