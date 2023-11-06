Tottenham vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Premier League game today

Log leaders Tottenham will welcome London rivals Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for their next Premier League clash of the season on Monday.
Spurs are the only remaining unbeaten in the league and will be confident of reclaiming their two-point advantage at the top of the standings with a win in the derby.
Chelsea's last league outing ended in a defeat at the hands of Brentford. They bounced back from that with a win over Blackburn Rovers in the Carabao Cup. The game against their London rivals will prove to be challenging for the 12th-placed Blues with their current form.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Tottenham vs Chelsea kick-off time
|Date:
|November 6, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|3 pm EDT
|Venue:
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
The game between Tottenham and Chelsea will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 3 pm EDT for fans in the US.
How to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams
The fixture will be shown live on Peacock in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Tottenham team news
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou may be facing a dilemma at the left-back position ahead of the upcoming match against their London rivals. Destiny Udogie missed the previous game against Crystal Palace and his replacement Ben Davies had to come off at halftime due to an ankle problem.
Udogie is expected to feature but just in case neither player is deemed fit, Emerson Royal is expected to fill in.
Spurs are dealing with several injury concerns, with Ivan Perisic, Manor Solomon, Alfie Whiteman, and Ryan Sessegnon still recovering from surgeries.
Tottenham predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Johnson; Son.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Vicario, Lloris, Forster, Austin
|Defenders:
|Romero, Van de Ven, Dier, Phillips, Udogie, Davies, Porro, Emerson
|Midfielders:
|Skipp, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Bissouma, Sarr, Maddison, Lo Celso, Kulusevski
|Forwards:
|Son, Richarlison, Gil, Veliz, Johnson
Chelsea team news
Mauricio Pochettino is also dealing with injury concerns. Ben Chilwell is expected to be sidelined for a few more weeks due to a thigh injury. Several other players, including Romeo Lavia, Wesley Fofana, Christopher Nkunku, Trevoh Chalobah, and Carney Chukwuemeka will also be unavailable.
There is hope that Mykhaylo Mudryk will recover from his minor ailment in time for the match. However, Pochettino has indicated that Armando Broja is likely to be on the bench at best, despite having had a few days of training.
Chelsea predicted XI: Sanchez; Disasi, Silva, Badiashile, Colwill; Fernandez, Caicedo, Gallagher; Palmer, Jackson, Sterling.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Sanchez, Petrovic, Bettinelli, Bergstrom
|Defenders:
|Badiashile, Colwill, Disasi, Sarr, Silva, Cucurella, Maatsen, James, Gusto
|Midfielders:
|Fernandez, Caicedo, Ugochukwu, Gallagher, Palmer, Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke
|Forwards:
|Jackson, Washington
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|February 26, 2023
|Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 0 Chelsea
|Premier League
|August 14, 2022
|Chelsea 2 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur
|Premier League
|January 23, 2022
|Chelsea 2 - 0 Tottenham Hotspur
|Premier League
|January 13, 2022
|Tottenham Hotspur 0 - 1 Chelsea
|League Cup
|January 6, 2022
|Chelsea 2 - 0 Tottenham Hotspur
|League Cup