Tottenham vs Burnley: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FA Cup match between Tottenham and Burnley, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tottenham will take on Burnley in the third round of the FA Cup at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday.

After brief struggle due to injuries, Ange Postecoglou's team has bounced back and has won four of their last five fixtures. Since 2013, only once have Spurs missed out on progression past the third round of this competition and they're in the driving seat heading into this fixture as well.

Burnley, on the other hand, have only managed to win one out of their last six games. They will be hopeful of a good run in the Cup as well but Spurs look hard to beat under their new boss this season.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley kick-off time

Date: January 5, 2023 Kick-off time: 3pm ET Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 3pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown on ESPN+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Tottenham Hotspur team news

Tottenham's Heung-min Son, Pape Sarr, and Yves Bissouma are currently away representing their respective nations in international competitions.

Manager Postecoglou faces additional challenges as several players are set to be unavailable due to various injuries. Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, and Ryan Sessegnon are all sidelined with hamstring issues, while James Maddison and Alfie Whiteman are dealing with ankle injuries. Manor Solomon, Ivan Perisic, and Alejo Veliz are also unavailable due to injuries.

Despite these setbacks, Spurs received a boost with the return of midfielders Oliver Skipp and Rodrigo Bentancur in the recent victory over Bournemouth. Dejan Kulusevski is also set to make a comeback after serving a one-match suspension in the previous fixture.

Spurs predicted XI: Forster; Emerson, Dier, Davies, Udogie; Skipp, Hojbjerg, Lo Celso; Kulusevski, Richarlison, Gil

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Forster, Austin Defenders: Dier, Sanchez, Tanganga, Phillips, Udogie, Davies, Reguilon, Porro, Emerson, Spence Midfielders: Skipp, Hojbjerg, Kulusevski, Bentancur, Lo Celso Forwards: Richarlison, Gil

Burnley team news

In the Burnley camp, Luca Koleosho, Hjalmar Ekdal, Jack Cork, and Jordan Beyer are all ruled out due to injuries. In addition to these injured absentees, Sander Berge is suspended following his dismissal in the previous weekend's match.

The availability of Josh Cullen, who missed the defeat at Villa for unspecified reasons, remains uncertain. In the event of Cullen's absence, Aaron Ramsey might be handed a start in the center-midfield alongside Josh Brownhill.

Burnley predicted XI: Trafford; Roberts, O'Shea, Delcroix, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Ramsey, Brownhill, Redmond; Amdouni, Rodriguez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Trafford, Muric Defenders: O'Shea, Taylor, Egan-Riley, Roberts, Al-Dakhil, Dodgson, Delcroix Midfielders: Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Twine, Cullen, Bastien, Ramsey Forwards: Larsen, Redmond, Amdouni, Rodriguez, Foster, Manuel, Costelloe, Odobert

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition September 2023 Burnley 2 - 5 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League May 2022 Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 0 Burnley Premier League February 2022 Burnley 1 - 0 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League October 2021 Burnley 0 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur League Cup February 2021 Tottenham Hotspur 4 - 0 Burnley Premier League

