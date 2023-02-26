Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea : Lineups & LIVE updates

Premier League gameweek 25 caps off with a blockbuster tie as wildly inconsistent Chelsea lock horns with top-four hopefuls Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea make the short trip up to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to face Spurs in a battle between two teams searching for form and consistency.

Both London giants have been inconsistent in recent months, and will think this cross-london derby could be a turning point for their respective seasons.

The Blues come into this game having drawn three of their previous four Premier League encounter. Graham Potter still reportedly has the support of the Blues hierarchy, but they will want to see an upturn in form sooner rather than later, and it's not a stretch to say that the English manager's Chelsea future is hanging by a thread.

The defeat to Southampton last weekend was arguably the fatal point of Potter's bumpy start at Stamford Bridge, as he has failed to win over a large sections of the Chelsea fan base.

Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, have performed slightly better than their London counterparts. After climbing into Champions League spots following a crucial 2-0 victory over West Ham last weekend, the Lilywhites will now look to consolidate their place among the top four in the Premier League on Sunday when they take on Chelsea.