Torino vs Inter: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Torino and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Torino will face Inter in the Serie A at the Olimpico Grande Torino Stadium on Saturday. Inter are currently second in the league standings, two points behind the league leaders and rivals AC Milan.

Torino are struggling to get points at the moment, having gone winless in their last four league outings. They are heading into this fixture on the back of a defeat at the hands of Juventus. During these four games, they have scored only one goal.

Inter Milan were 2-0 up over Bologna after 13 minutes in their most recent league game. However, they allowed the then visitors to come back into the game and nick a 2-2 draw. The favourites on Saturday will be hoping to avoid a repeat of that complacency going forward.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Torino vs Inter kick-off time

Date: October 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 12 pm EDT Venue: Olimpico Grande Torino Stadium

How to watch Torino vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Paramount+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Torino team news

Torino are facing several injury concerns, with Brandon Soppy, Kofi Djidji, and Alessandro Buongiorno all unavailable. Saba Sazonov is just returning from a foot injury, so Torino will need to adapt to their squad management.

Torino predicted XI: Milinkovic-Savic; Schuurs, Tameze, Rodriguez; Bellanova, Ilic, Ricci, Lazaro; Vlasic, Karamoh; Zapata.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Milinkovic-Savic, Popa, Gemello Defenders: Schuurs, Zima, Rodriguez, N'Guessan Midfielders: Ricci, Tameze, Ilic, Linetty, Gineitis, Bellanova, Lazaro, Vlasic Forwards: Sanabria, Zapata, Pellegri, Radonjic, Karamoh, Seck

Inter team news

With Marko Arnautovic still recovering from an injury, Inter captain Lautaro Martinez is again expected to lead the visitor's attack this Saturday.

Juan Cuadrado is dealing with an Achilles issue and won't be able to participate this weekend, but apart from that, Simone Inzaghi has the complete squad at his disposal.

Inter predicted XI: Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martinez, Thuram.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sommer, Audero, Di Gennaro Defenders: Bastoni, Pavard, De Vrij, Darmian, Bisseck, Dimarco, Dumfries Midfielders: Asllani, Agoume, Barella, Calhanoglu, Fratessi, Augusto, Klassen Forwards: Martinez, Sanchez, Thuram

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition June 2023 Torino 0 - 1 Inter Milan Serie A September 2022 Inter Milan 1 - 0 Torino Serie A March 2022 Torino 1 - 1 Inter Milan Serie A December 2021 Inter Milan 1 - 0 Torino Serie A March 2021 Torino 1 - 2 Inter Milan Serie A

