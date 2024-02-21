Toluca vs Santos Laguna: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX game

How to watch the Liga MX match between Toluca and Santos Laguna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Toluca will take on Santos Laguna in the Liga MX at the Nemesio Diez Stadium on Wednesday.

Toluca have managed just one win in their last five league games and will be desperate to add more wins to the bag in order to climb up the standings. They are heading into the game on the back of two back-to-back draws.

Santos Laguna have won just one out of their first seven games of the ongoing Clausura campaign. They have lost the last three games in a row and will be desperate for points. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Toluca vs Santos Laguna kick-off time

Date: February 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm ET Venue: Nemesio Diez Stadium

The match will be played at the Nemesio Diez Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Toluca vs Santos Laguna online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Vix in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Team news & squads

Toluca team news

Toluca will have Isaias Violante as the only player ruled out due to a leg injury. They are winless in their last three outings and will be hoping to end that run when they face Santos Laguna.

Toluca predicted XI: Volpi; Mora, Huerta, Pereira, Baeza; Ruiz, Araujo; Orrantia, Dominguez, Lopez; Meneses.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Volpi, García Defenders: Huerta, Pereira, Isais, García, Orrantia, Mora, Piñuelas, Villegas Maciel Midfielders: Araújo, Meneses, Ruíz, Belmonte, Baeza, Angulo, Dominguez, Figueroa Forwards: Raul, Vega, Morales, Abreu, López, Gamboa

Santos Laguna team news

Harold Preciado and Juan Brunetta were the go-to goal-scorers for Santos last season. However, after Brunetta's departure, the entire onus for goals has fallen on the shoulders of Preciado.

The striker has scored three goals so far and will be supported by the likes of Santiago Munoz and Duvan Vergara in the final third.

Santos Laguna possible XI: Lopez; Prietto, Doria, Nunez, Govea; Cervantes, Aquino; Munoz, Carrillo, Gonzalez; Preciado.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Acevedo, Holguin, Lajud, Garcia, López Defenders: Campos, Dória, Núñez, Loroña, , Rodríguez, Govea Midfielders: Aquino, Carrillo, Vergara, Fagúndez, Lozano, Cervantes, Medina, Lopez, Prieto, Vega Forwards: Muñoz, Preciado, Sordo, Ocejo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 06/11/23 Santos Laguna 3 - 1 Toluca Liga MX 24/02/23 Santos Laguna 0 - 5 Toluca Liga MX 17/10/22 Santos Laguna 1 - 2 Toluca Liga MX 14/10/22 Toluca 4 - 3 Santos Laguna Liga MX 24/07/22 Toluca 2 - 1 Santos Laguna Liga MX

