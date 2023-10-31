Toluca vs Puebla: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX game

How to watch the Liga MX match between Toluca and Puebla, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Toluca will take on Puebla in a Liga MX match at the Nemesio Díez Stadium on Tuesday.

Toluca are fifth in the standings, 12 points behind leaders Club America after 14 rounds. They are heading into this fixture on the back of a 3-1 win over San Luis, one in which Jesus Angulo scored a brace.

Peubla are struggling in the bottom half of the standings and they will be looking to avoid a third consecutive fixture without a victory.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Toluca vs Puebla kick-off time

Date: October 31, 2023 Kick-off time: 9pm ET Venue: Nemesio Diez Stadium

The game between Toluca and Puebla will be played at the Nemesio Diez Stadium on Tuesday. Kick-off is at 9pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Toluca vs Puebla online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on TUDN and fubo in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Toluca team news

Toluca have no fresh injury concerns to deal with ahead of their clash against Puebla on Tuesday.

Jesus Angulo grabbed a brace in their most recent outing and he will be pushing for a spot in the attack.

Toluca predicted lineup: Volpi, García, Huerta, Piñuelas, Villegas, Baeza, Ruíz, Belmonte, Domínguez, Araújo, López.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Volpi, García Defenders: Piñuelas, Huerta, Orrantia, Isais, García, Mosquera, Mora Midfielders: Belmonte, Domínguez, Angulo, Ruiz, Meneses, Navarro, Baeza, Gamboa, Venegas Forwards: Raul, López, Morales

Puebla team news

Puebla will be hoping to name their strongest possible lineup against Toluca in order to climb up the standings.

For creativity, they will be reliant on Brayan Angulo who has five assists in Liga MX so far - only Santos Laguna's Juan Brunette has more.

Puebla predicted lineup: Rodríguez, Ferrareis, Olmedo, Silva, Angulo, Gonzalez, Buen, Velasco, López, Baltazar, Ayala

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rodriguez, Licona Defenders: Gustavo, Pereira, Silva, Angulo, de los Santos, García Midfielders: Diaz, De Buen, Carabajal, Waller, Zavala Forwards: Martinez, Barragan, Alvarez, Velasco, Sánchez, Naranjo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition June 2023 Toluca 1 - 1 Puebla Friendly April 2023 Puebla 1 - 2 Toluca Liga MX August 2022 Toluca 1 - 1 Puebla Liga MX April 2022 Toluca 2 - 1 Puebla Liga MX November 2021 Puebla 1 - 0 Toluca Liga MX

