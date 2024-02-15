Toluca vs Herediano: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Toluca and Club Sport Herediano, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Toluca will take on Herediano in the second leg of the first round of the CONCACAF Champions League at the Nemesio Diez Stadium on Thursday.

Toluca have a 2-1 advantage from the first leg and will be looking to confirm their progress with a solid performance and a win in front of the home crowd. They have only lost one out of their last seven fixtures and will be confident of victory.

Herediano fought with 10 men in the first leg after John Ruiz was sent off in the 12th minute of the game. They will be looking to put up a fight for a sensational second leg comeback.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Toluca vs Club Sport Herediano kick-off time

Date: February 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm ET Venue: Nemesio Diez Stadium

The match will be played at the Nemesio Diez Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Toluca vs Herediano online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and FS2 in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Toluca team news

Toluca will have Isaias Violante as the only player ruled out due to his leg injury. They were held by Necaxa in their last outing but the starting lineup should be similar to the one that defeated Herediano in the first leg.

Toluca predicted XI: Volpi; Mora, Huerta, Pereira, Baeza; Ruiz, Araujo; Orrantia, Dominguez, Lopez; Meneses

Position Players Goalkeepers: Volpi, García Defenders: Huerta, Pereira, Isais, García, Orrantia, Mora, Piñuelas, Villegas Maciel Midfielders: Araújo, Meneses, Ruíz, Belmonte, Baeza, Angulo, Dominguez, Figueroa Forwards: Raul, Vega, Morales, Abreu, López, Gamboa

Club Sport Herediano team news

The home side will be glad that they do not have any fresh injury concerns as they will be without John Jairo Ruiz who was sent off in the early minutes of the first leg.

The team will be hoping they can pull off a comeback without their star player.

Herediano predicted XI: Cruz; Salazar, Rubio, Quirós, Johnson; Galo, Murillo, Torres, Aguilar, Araya; Rodriguez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cruz, Lezcano, Orias Defenders: Salazar, Rubio, Quirós, Johnson, Montes, Basulto, Brown, Fuller Midfielders: Galo, Murillo, Torres, Aguilar, Araya, Tejedo, Juarez, Hadden, Cruz, Canales Forwards: Rodriguez, Garza, Vega, Y. Rui

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition February 2024 Herediano 1-2 Toluca Concacaf Champions League

