Toluca vs Herediano: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Toluca will take on Herediano in the second leg of the first round of the CONCACAF Champions League at the Nemesio Diez Stadium on Thursday.
Toluca have a 2-1 advantage from the first leg and will be looking to confirm their progress with a solid performance and a win in front of the home crowd. They have only lost one out of their last seven fixtures and will be confident of victory.
Herediano fought with 10 men in the first leg after John Ruiz was sent off in the 12th minute of the game. They will be looking to put up a fight for a sensational second leg comeback.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Toluca vs Club Sport Herediano kick-off time
|Date:
|February 15, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm ET
|Venue:
|Nemesio Diez Stadium
The match will be played at the Nemesio Diez Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Toluca vs Herediano online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Fubo and FS2 in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Toluca team news
Toluca will have Isaias Violante as the only player ruled out due to his leg injury. They were held by Necaxa in their last outing but the starting lineup should be similar to the one that defeated Herediano in the first leg.
Toluca predicted XI: Volpi; Mora, Huerta, Pereira, Baeza; Ruiz, Araujo; Orrantia, Dominguez, Lopez; Meneses
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Volpi, García
|Defenders:
|Huerta, Pereira, Isais, García, Orrantia, Mora, Piñuelas, Villegas Maciel
|Midfielders:
|Araújo, Meneses, Ruíz, Belmonte, Baeza, Angulo, Dominguez, Figueroa
|Forwards:
|Raul, Vega, Morales, Abreu, López, Gamboa
Club Sport Herediano team news
The home side will be glad that they do not have any fresh injury concerns as they will be without John Jairo Ruiz who was sent off in the early minutes of the first leg.
The team will be hoping they can pull off a comeback without their star player.
Herediano predicted XI: Cruz; Salazar, Rubio, Quirós, Johnson; Galo, Murillo, Torres, Aguilar, Araya; Rodriguez
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Cruz, Lezcano, Orias
|Defenders:
|Salazar, Rubio, Quirós, Johnson, Montes, Basulto, Brown, Fuller
|Midfielders:
|Galo, Murillo, Torres, Aguilar, Araya, Tejedo, Juarez, Hadden, Cruz, Canales
|Forwards:
|Rodriguez, Garza, Vega, Y. Rui
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|February 2024
|Herediano 1-2 Toluca
|Concacaf Champions League