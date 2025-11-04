How to watch Toledo vs Northern Illinois NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Toledo Rockets are all set to take on the Northern Illinois Huskies at the Glass Bowl this Wednesday. The Rockets enter this game with a 4-4 overall record and a 2-2 MAC record. They had earned dominating victory against Ball State (35-7) and a slender one against Akron (27-21), but in their latest clash went down to Washington State (7-28). They'll be eager to bounce back on home turf and cruise past a struggling Huskies contingent.

The Huskies have had a tough campaign so far, losing six and winning only two games. However, the latest 21-7 win over Ball State will provide motivation to the side when they take on the Rockets under the floodlights.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Toledo vs Northern Illinois: Date and kick-off time

The Toledo vs Northern Illinois game will be played on November 5 at the Glass Bowl.

Date November 5, 2025 Kick-off Time 07:00 PM ET / 04:00 PM PT Venue Glass Bowl Location Toledo, Ohio

How to watch Toledo vs Northern Illinois on TV & stream live online

TV Channel : ESPN 2

: ESPN 2 Streaming Service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

In case you are unable to watch the game, you can use a VPN. In sports, we always recommend ExpressVPN, as it is one of the best VPN services in 2025.

Toledo vs Northern Illinois Team News

Toledo Team News

No major injuries have been reported from the Toledo camp. Their quarterback Tucker Gleason, running back Chip Trayanum, and linebacker K'Von Sherman are expected to play.

Northern Illinois Team News

The Huskies have depth issues in the squad, but no major injuries prevail. Quarterback Josh Holst, running backs Telly Johnson Jr. and Chavon Wright, and linebacker Quinn Urwiler are expected to feature in this game.