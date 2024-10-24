How to watch today's TNS vs Astana Europa Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Conference League match between TNS and Astana, as well as kick-off time and team news.

TNS will welcome Astana to the Croud Meadow for a Conference League encounter on Thursday.

While the hosts suffered a 2-0 loss to Fiorentina in the opening matchday of the league phase, the Kazakh outfit picked up a 1-0 win over TSC last time out in the competition.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch TNS vs Astana online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Conference League match between TNS and Astana will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and ViX (with Sling TV).

TNS vs Astana kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET Venue: Croud Meadow

The UEFA Conference League match between TNS and Astana will be played at Croud Meadow in Shrewsbury, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Thursday, October 24, in the US.

Team news & squads

TNS team news

The New Saints head coach Craig Harrison is likely to stick to a similar line-up from their previous game in Europe, with Adam Wilson and Ben Clark leading the line.

Englishman Daniel Redmond would lead as captain from left-back, while Leo Smith and Dan Williams are deployed in the engine room.

TNS possible XI: Roberts; Daniels, Davies, Bodenham, Redmond; Holden, Smith, Williams, Bradley; Wilson, Clark.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsay, Roberts, Edwards Defenders: Pask, Marshall, Olosunde, Astles, Bodenham, Hudson, McGahey, Davies, Baker, Woollam, Doforo Midfielders: Daniels, Brobbel, Redmond, D. Williams, J. Williams, Holden, Clark, Bradley, Smith, Canavan, Wilson Forwards: McManus, Cieslewicz, Oteh, Jones

Astana team news

Astana boss Grigori Babayan may see no reason to tinker his side from the TSC win.

As such, Nazmi Gripshi should continue to partner Nigerian forward Geoffrey Chinedu upfront, while Kipras Kazukolovas - the scorer of the winner against TSC - will feature at the back once again.

Astana possible XI: Condric; Bartolec, Kazukolovas, Marochkin, Vorogovskiy; Tomasov, Ebong, Amanovic, Camara; Gripshi, Chinedu.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Zarutskiy, Seysen, Condric Defenders: Bartolec, Kalaica, Bystrov, Kazukolovas, Vorogovsky, Marochkin, Dosmagambetov, Amanovic Midfielders: Ebong, Kuat, Tomasov, Beysebekov, Osei, Astanov, Gripshi Forwards: Chinedu, Ahanonu, Camara, Basmanov, Karimov, Zhaksylyk

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time TNS and Astana face each other across all competitions.

