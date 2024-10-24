+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
ACF Fiorentina v The New Saints FC - UEFA Conference League 2024/25 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
Conference League
team-logo
The Croud Meadow
team-logo
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's TNS vs Astana Europa Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Conference LeagueTNSFC AstanaTNS vs FC Astana

How to watch the UEFA Conference League match between TNS and Astana, as well as kick-off time and team news.

TNS will welcome Astana to the Croud Meadow for a Conference League encounter on Thursday.

While the hosts suffered a 2-0 loss to Fiorentina in the opening matchday of the league phase, the Kazakh outfit picked up a 1-0 win over TSC last time out in the competition.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch TNS vs Astana online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Conference League match between TNS and Astana will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and ViX (with Sling TV).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

TNS vs Astana kick-off time & stadium

Date:October 24, 2024
Kick-off time:12 pm PT / 3 pm ET
Venue:Croud Meadow

The UEFA Conference League match between TNS and Astana will be played at Croud Meadow in Shrewsbury, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Thursday, October 24, in the US.

Team news & squads

TNS team news

The New Saints head coach Craig Harrison is likely to stick to a similar line-up from their previous game in Europe, with Adam Wilson and Ben Clark leading the line.

Englishman Daniel Redmond would lead as captain from left-back, while Leo Smith and Dan Williams are deployed in the engine room.

TNS possible XI: Roberts; Daniels, Davies, Bodenham, Redmond; Holden, Smith, Williams, Bradley; Wilson, Clark.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ramsay, Roberts, Edwards
Defenders:Pask, Marshall, Olosunde, Astles, Bodenham, Hudson, McGahey, Davies, Baker, Woollam, Doforo
Midfielders:Daniels, Brobbel, Redmond, D. Williams, J. Williams, Holden, Clark, Bradley, Smith, Canavan, Wilson
Forwards:McManus, Cieslewicz, Oteh, Jones

Astana team news

Astana boss Grigori Babayan may see no reason to tinker his side from the TSC win.

As such, Nazmi Gripshi should continue to partner Nigerian forward Geoffrey Chinedu upfront, while Kipras Kazukolovas - the scorer of the winner against TSC - will feature at the back once again.

Astana possible XI: Condric; Bartolec, Kazukolovas, Marochkin, Vorogovskiy; Tomasov, Ebong, Amanovic, Camara; Gripshi, Chinedu.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Zarutskiy, Seysen, Condric
Defenders:Bartolec, Kalaica, Bystrov, Kazukolovas, Vorogovsky, Marochkin, Dosmagambetov, Amanovic
Midfielders:Ebong, Kuat, Tomasov, Beysebekov, Osei, Astanov, Gripshi
Forwards:Chinedu, Ahanonu, Camara, Basmanov, Karimov, Zhaksylyk

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time TNS and Astana face each other across all competitions.

Useful links

