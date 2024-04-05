Tijuana vs Necaxa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Tijuana and Necaxa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tijuana will take on Necaxa in the Liga MX at the Caliente Stadium on Friday. Necaxa are seventh in the standings with 21 points from 13 matches. Tijuana are struggling down in 17th, only three points above Puebla who are at the bottom of the standings.

Necaxa have had a mixed run in terms of form with plenty of draws taking points away from them. They will still be confident against Tijuana based on form though as the hosts are the only team who are winless so far in this Clausura season.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tijuana vs Necaxa kick-off time

Date: April 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 11.10 pm ET Venue: Caliente Stadium

The match will be played at the Caliente Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 11.10 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Tijuana vs Necaxa online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, TUDN and Vix in the US. Match highlights will also be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Tijuana team news

The hosts will be without Chilean international Nicolás Díaz who is out due to an unknown issue. They will be hoping to get the rest of the squad fully ready and raring to go in this crucial tie to avoid dropping to the bottom of the standings.

Tijuana possible XI: Rodriguez; Barbosa, Balanta, Gomez, Fernandez; Rivera, Corona, Alvarez, Contreras; Gonzalez, Murillo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rodriguez, Corona, Diaz Defenders: Balanta, Fernandez, Barbosa, Vega, Godinez, Mejia, Parra, Inzunza Midfielders: Madrigal, Blanco, Armenta, Tona, Contreras, Alvarez, Rodriguez, Castaneda Forwards: Martinez, Valenzuela, Gonzalez, Cavallini

Necaxa team news

Alek Alvarez will miss the game after he injured his shoulder and that injury will keep him out until late April.

They have an otherwise fit squad capable of defeating the struggling Tijuana on Friday.

Necaxa predicted XI: Unsain; Martinez, Pena, Oliveros, Rodriguez; Monreal, Gomez, Andrade, Barnica; Paradela, Cambindo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Unsain, Gudino Defenders: Pena, Montes, Cortes, Rodriguez, Alcantar, Gutierrez, Oliveros, Gonzalez, Martinez, Mayorga Midfielders: Poggi, Arce, Colorado, Andrade, Gomez, Dominguez Forwards: Samudio, Mantilla, Jurado, Mendez, Garnica, Batista, Cortez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 08/07/23 Necaxa 1 - 1 Tijuana Liga MX 04/02/23 Necaxa 1 - 1 Tijuana Liga MX 19/09/22 Tijuana 1 - 1 Necaxa Liga MX 19/02/22 Tijuana 1 - 1 Necaxa Liga MX 29/09/21 Necaxa 3 - 0 Tijuana Liga MX

