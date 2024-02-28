Tijuana vs Monterrey: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Tijuana and Monterrey, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A struggling Tijuana will take on an in-form Monterrey in the Liga MX at the Caliente Stadium on Wednesday. Monterrey are third in the standings, only a point behind leaders Cruz Azul with a game in hand over them. Tijuana, on the other hand, are winless and 16th in the standings after eight rounds of the ongoing Clausura campaign.

Monterrey are only one of the two unbeaten teams in the league and their overall unbeaten run has now lasted nine matches. They will be confident of extending that run, especially given how Tijuana have looked clueless so far. Tijuana have lost and drawn four games each so far and will be desperate to get a result in front of their home crowd.

Tijuana vs Monterrey kick-off time

Date: February 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 pm ET Venue: Caliente Stadium

The match will be played at the Caliente Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 10 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Tijuana vs Monterrey online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Vix in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Tijuana team news

Tijuana have Diego Barbosa back from injury after the defender returned to the starting lineup and played 76 minutes in their last outing. With no fresh injury concerns, the team will focus on getting a few wins in the bag.

They have gotten off to a terrible start in the Clausura and will need every department to deliver if they are to climb up the standings from the 16th spot.

Tijuana predicted XI: Corona; Gomez, Fernandez, Parra, Blanco; Rivera, Corona; Rodriguez, Contreras, Gonzalez; Murillo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rodriguez, Corona, Diaz Defenders: Balanta, Fernandez, Barbosa, Diaz, Vega, Godinez, Mejia, Parra, Inzunza Midfielders: Madrigal, Blanco, Armenta, Tona, Contreras, Alvarez, Rodriguez, Castaneda Forwards: Martinez, Valenzuela, Gonzalez, Cavallini

Monterrey team news

Monterrey had two players sidelined till last week but both Brandon Vazquez and Maximiliano Meza have returned to the starting lineup and scored goals in the last game against Juarez.

They will be fielding a strong lineup once again to put pressure on league leaders Cruz Azul.

Monterrey predicted XI: Andrada; Moreno, Medina, Gutierrez, Gallardo; Cortizo, Romo, Rodriguez, A. Gonzalez; Vazquez, Berterame

Position Players Goalkeepers: Andrada, Cardenas, Ramos Defenders: Guzman, Vegas, Moreno, Grijalva, Leone, Bustos, Arteaga, Gallardo, Parra, E. Aguirre, Medina, Gutierrez Midfielders: Romo, Govea, J. Gonzalez, Martinez, Canales, A. Gonzalez, Meza, Corona, Cortizo, Rodriguez Forwards: Vazquez, Berterame, R. Aguirre

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26/10/23 Monterrey 3 - 1 Tijuana Liga MX 02/04/23 Monterrey 4 - 0 Tijuana Liga MX 29/08/22 Tijuana 0 - 3 Monterrey Liga MX 01/05/22 Monterrey 2 - 0 Tijuana Liga MX 28/08/21 Tijuana 2 - 2 Monterrey Liga MX

