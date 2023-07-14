Tijuana vs Cruz Azul: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Tijuana and Cruz Azul, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two teams still in search of their first win of the 2023 Liga MX season face off at Estadio Caliente on Saturday as Club Tijuana await the visit of Cruz Azul.

After struggling for results in Clausura last season in Liga MX, Tijuana have started the new campaign in a similar fashion, with a draw and a loss in the opening two rounds.

Los Xolos were narrowly defeated 3-2 by Pumas in the opening gameweek before failing to see out a win in the 1-1 draw with Club Necaxa last time out. That means Miguel Herrera's side is still without a win in the 2023 Apertura, but it is not for the lack of goals.

The hosts have scored three times in two games, but have been let down by their leaky defence, with four conceded after two gameweeks. Of course, it is still very early days, but it is far from a good sign.

Cruz Azul reached the playoffs in both Apertura and Clausura last season, so it comes as a bit of a surprise to see them struggle at the start of the new season. Currently sitting rock-bottom in the embryonic Liga MX table, the visitors suffered their second 2-0 defeat last week against Toluca.

Not only La Maquina have lost their first two games of the season, but they have also failed to find the back of the net in either of the matches. They are just one defeat away from having their worst start to the Liga MX campaign in 19 seasons.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tijuana vs Cruz Azul kick-off time

Date: July 14, 2023 Kick-off time: 11:10 pm ET/ 8:10 pm PT Venue: Estadio Caliente

How to watch Tijuana vs Cruz Azul online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TUDN and available to stream live online through fuboTV.

Team news & squads

Tijuana team news

Miguel Herrera is expected to continue using a 4-2-3-1 formation, as he did in Tijuana's opening two games, with no fresh injury concerns to cope with.

Nicolas Diaz was forced off on the half-hour mark in the opening gameweek, but recovered in time to start last time out, so the defender should continue to partner Kevin Balanta in the central defensive rearguard against Cruz Azul.

The summer signing from Toluca, 30-year-old Paraguayan striker Carlos Gonzalez has been in fine form for the Xolos at the start of this season, getting on the scoresheet in both of the opening two Apertura games. He will look to keep up his excellent scoring form here.

Club Tijuana possible XI: Corona; Barbosa, Balanta, Diaz, Vega; Rivera, Madrigal; Canelo, Rodriguez, Martinez; Gonzalez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Corona, Diaz Defenders: Godinez, Govea, Lis. Lopez, Balanta, Barbosa, N. Diaz, R. Parra, R. Fernandez, Vega, Flores, Montoya Midfielders: Madrigal, Castaneda, Lertora, Martinez, Vazquez, Leo. Lopez, Contreras, Rivera, Olmeda, Galicia Forwards: C. Gonzalez, Canelo, Barbona, C. Ortiz, L. Rodrigues, Romero

Cruz Azul team news

Cruz Azul will be without the services of Uriel Antuna and Carlos Alberto Rodríguez, both of whom remain on international duty with Mexico at the Gold Cup. First-choice goalkeeper Sebastian Jurado was sent off in the 39th minute and will not travel with the squad to Tijuana.

Cruz Azul possible XI: Gudino; Escobar, Jimenez, Salcedo; Rivero, Castano, Lira, Rotondi; Tabo, Moises; Lotti.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gudino, Cabanas Defenders: Escobar, Guerrero, Escoboza, Salcedo, Vargas, J. Diaz, Z. Silva Midfielders: Rivero, Lira, Rodriguez, Viega, Jiminez, Gutierrez, Castano, Vazquez Forwards: Huescas, Tabo, Rotondi, Lotti, Cambindo

Head-to-Head Record

These two teams last met back in January and the Clausura regular season encounter ended in a 1-1 draw. Cruz Azul have a slight upper hand in the head-to-head record with two wins to their name in the last five meetings against Tijuana (D2, L1).

Date Match Competition 9/1/23 Tijuana 1-1 Cruz Azul Clausura 2023 18/8/22 Cruz Azul 1-2 Tijuana Apertura 2022 9/1/22 Cruz Azul 2-0 Tijuana Clausura 2022 4/10/21 Tijuana 0-1 Cruz Azul Apertura 2021 2/5/21 Cruz Azul 1-1 Tijuana Clausura 2021

