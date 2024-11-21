How to watch today's Tijuana vs Club America Liga MX Apertura Play-In game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX Apertura Play-In game between Tijuana and Club America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tijuana will play host to Club America at Estadio Caliente in a double-chance Liga MX Apertura Play-in game on Thursday.

While the winner will qualify for the final seeds as the No. 7 seed team, the loser will go on to host the winner of the elimination game between Chivas and Atlas to determine the No. 8 seed side.

Thereafter, the winner between the 7-seed and 8-seed teams will advance to the quarter-finals of the final phase.

How to watch Tijuana vs Club America online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX Apertura Play-In game between Tijuana and Club America will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), TUDN and ViX (with Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Tijuana vs Club America kick-off time

The Liga MX Apertura Play-In game between Tijuana and Club America will be played at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana, Mexico.

It will kick off at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET on Thursday, November 21, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Tijuana team news

While Carlos Valenzuela is ruled out with a knee injury, Fernando Madrigal is a doubt for the game due to a knee problem of his own.

Paraguayan forward Carlos Gonzalez should lead the line of attack.

Club America team news

Diego Valdes, Igor Lichnovsky, Jorge Mere and Victor Davila all remain sidelined through injury. Sebastian Caceres is a doubt on account of an ankle injury.

America's attack will be spearheaded by captain Henry Martin.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

