How to watch today's Tigres vs Santos Laguna Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Tigres and Santos Laguna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Saturday, Tigres will entertain Santos Laguna at Estadio Universitario in matchday 12 of Clausura 2025 in Liga MX.

Guido Pizarro's men have recently knocked out MLS outfit Cincinnati to book their spot in the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-finals, after last weekend's 1-0 league win against Queretaro.

On the other hand, the team from Laguna will be looking for another impressive performance, having defeated Leon 2-1 on the previous matchday in their bid to climb out of the bottom of the standings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Tigres vs Santos Laguna online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Tigres and Santos Laguna will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream and FOX Deportes.

Tigres vs Santos Laguna kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Universitario/El Volcan

The Liga MX match between Tigres and Santos Laguna will be played at Estadio Universitario in San Nicolas de los Garza, Mexico.

It will kick off at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET on Saturday, March 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Tigres team news

Fernando Gorriaran and Ozziel Herrera came off the bench in Tuesday's Cincinnati win after recovering from their injury issues, but the likes of Andre-Pierre Gignac, Diego Lainez, Diego Reyes, Diego Sanchez, Rafael Guerrero and Romulo all remain concerns for the weekend tie.

In attack, Sebastian Cordova and Nicolas Ibanez should continue to feature once again as their minutes have been managed by Pizarro in the recent games.

Santos Laguna team news

Jose Macias is expected to return to action by late March, while Anthony Lozano and Diego Medina are nursing hamstring and thigh problems, respectively.

While Ramiro Sordo and Anderson Santamaria were on target against Leon, Bruno Barticciotto will be hoping to add to his tally of four goals this season.

