How to watch today's Tigres vs Real Esteli CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Tigres and Real Esteli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tigres will have to overcome a 1-0 deficit when they face Real Esteli in Wednesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup round one second leg game at El Volcan.

The Nicaraguan side produced a huge shock by beating the Mexican outfit last week. Francisco Grahl scored the 83rd-minute winner for Real Estelí.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Tigres vs Real Esteli online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Tigres and Real Esteli will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, TUDN, FS2 (Fox Sports 2) and ViX.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Tigres vs Real Esteli kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Estadio Universitario/El Volcan

The CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Tigres and Real Esteli will be played at Estadio Universitario/El Volcan in San Nicolas de los Garza, Mexico.

It will kick off at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET on Wednesday, February 12, in the US.

Team news & squads

Tigres team news

Head coach Veljko Paunovic will remain without injured duo Andre-Pierre Gignac and Marcelo Flores, while Diego Sanchez, Osvaldo Rodriguez and Rafael Guerrero are doubts.

Nicolas Ibanez and Fernando Ordonez got close but could not quite manage to find the back of the net in the opening leg.

Real Esteli team news

The Nicaraguan side was able to prevent Tigres from registering a single shot on target in the first leg, and Real Esteli manager Ramon Otoniel Olivas will now hope for an impressive performance at El Volcan.

Goalkeeper Jason Vega will eye another clean sheet, which was the club's first-ever in the tournament, with Gahl to be involved in attack once again.

