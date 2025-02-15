How to watch today's Tigres vs Cruz Azul Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Tigres and Cruz Azul, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tigres trail current Liga MX leaders America when they face off against Cruz Azul at Estadio Universitario on Saturday.

Now third, with 13 points from six games, UANL will seek their third straight win in all competitions after securing a 3-0 win to beat Real Esteli 3-1 on aggregate in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

The visitors, while aiming for their sixth competitive win on the spin, also picked up a win in the round one stage of the international club competition as La Maquina thrashed Haiti's Real Hope 5-0 (7-0 on aggregate).

Los Tigres' last league result was a 2-1 win over Atlas, while Cruz Azul beat Pachuca by the same margin last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Tigres vs Cruz Azul online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Tigres and Cruz Azul will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream and FOX Deportes.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Tigres vs Cruz Azul kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Universitario/El Volcan

The Liga MX match between Tigres and Cruz Azul will be played at Estadio Universitario in San Nicolas de los Garza, Mexico.

It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Saturday, February 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Tigres team news

Guido Pizarro will be suspended due to his red card against Atlas, so Jesus Angulo is likely to partner Joaquim at centre-back, with Jesus Garza at left-back.

Andre-Pierre Gignac, Diego Reyes and Marcelo Flores remain sidelined by injuries, while Diego Sanchez, Osvaldo Rodriguez and Rafael Guerrero are doubts.

In attack, Juan Brunetta will continue to support Nicolas Ibanez.

Cruz Azul team news

Cruz Azul interim manager Vicente Sanchez has constantly used either Angel Sepulveda or Georgios Giakoumakis up front in Liga MX games while deploying Toro Fernandez at the tip of attack in the recent win against Real Hope.

Ignacio Rivero should continue on the right side, with either Carlos Rotondi or Omar Campos on the opposite flank.

Jorge Sanchez and Mateo Levy are doubts.

