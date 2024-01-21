Tigres vs Chivas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Tigres and Chivas as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tigres are set to welcome Guadalajara (Chivas) in Sunday's Liga MX encounter at the University Stadium in San Nicolas de los Garza.

The hosts kicked off their Clausura 2024 campaign with a 2-1 victory against Leon, while Fernando Gago's men were held to a 1-1 draw by Santos Laguna.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tigres vs Chivas kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:30 pm ET Venue: University Stadium

The Liga MX match between Tigres UANL and CD Guadalajara will be played at the University Stadium in San Nicolas de los Garza, Mexico.

It will kick off at 6:30 pm ET on Sunday, January 21, in the United States (US).

How to watch Tigres vs Chivas online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream live through TUDN and Fubo Latino, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Tigres team news

Tigres manager Robert Siboldi has a nearly full-strength squad at his disposal except for David Ayala emerging in doubt due to a knee problem.

It is likely to be a similar line-up from the Leon win, with Sebastian Cordova alongside Fernando Gorriaran in the engine room, while Andre-Pierre Gignac features upfront.

Tigres possible XI: Rodriguez; Aquino, Pizarro, Samir, Angulo; Carioca; Lainez, Gorriaran, Cordova, Brunetta; Gignac

Position Players Goalkeepers: Guzman, Rodriguez, Ortega Defenders: Caetano, Purata, Reyes, Pizarro, Tercero, Ordonez, Angulo, Garza, Aquino Midfielders: Carioca, Pizzuto, Gorriaran, Vigon, Ayala, Brunetta, Cordova, Flores, Fierro, Herrera, Lainez, Quinones Forwards: Ibanez, Gignac

Chivas team news

Ricardo Marin and Isaac Brizuela are ruled out through injuries, while Cade Cowell is the club's winter arrival from San Jose Earthquakes.

Jose Castillo is deemed to be available but may start on the bench as Jesus Sanchez is likely to continue at right-back.

Chivas possible XI: Rangel; Sanchez, Sepulveda, Orozco, Chavez; Guzman, Gutierrez, Beltran; Alvarado, Macias, Perez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Whalley, Rangel Defenders: Mozo, Sanchez, Chavez, Sepulveda, Orozco, Briseno, Castillo Midfielders: Guzman, Perez, Gutierrez, Beltran, R. Gonzalez, Torres Forwards: Macias, Cowell, Cisneros, Alvarado, Padilla, A. Gonzalez, Garcia

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Tigres UANL and CD Guadalajara across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 28, 2023 Guadalajara 0-4 Tigres UANL Liga MX May 28, 2023 Guadalajara 2-2 (2-3 AET) Tigres UANL Liga MX May 25, 2023 Tigres 0-0 Guadalajara Liga MX February 25, 2023 Tigres UANL 1-2 Guadalajara Liga MX December 22, 2022 Guadalajara 2-1 Tigres UANL Copa por Mexico

Useful links