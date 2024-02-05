This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Tigre vs Boca Juniors: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
Copa de la Liga Profesional
How to watch the Liga Profesional Argentina match between Tigre and Boca Juniors, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Boca Juniors will look to maintain their unbeaten start in the 2024 Liga Profesional Argentina when they take on Tigre at Estadio Jose Dellagiovanna on Monday.

Diego Martinez's side registered back-to-back draws against Platense and Sarmiento, while Tigres aim to bounce back from a 3-0 loss to Racing Club.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tigre vs Boca Juniors kick-off time & stadium

Date:February 5, 2024
Kick-off time:5:45 pm ET
Venue:Estadio Jose Dellagiovanna

The Liga Profesional Argentina match between Tigre and Boca Juniors will be played at Estadio Jose Dellagiovanna in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

It will kick off at 5:45 pm ET on Monday, February 5, in the United States (US).

How to watch Tigre vs Boca Juniors online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ and Fanatiz.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Tigre team news

Argentine forward Ijiel Protti is the only injured member in the squad, with a Achilles tendon injury.

Tigre boss Juan Sara is likely to continue with Blas Armoa in attack, although Nicolas Contin will face competition from River Plate loanee Flabian Londono for his place in the XI.

Tigre possible XI: Tagliamonte; Garay, Aguirre, Nardelli, Adomo, Sanchez Mino; Galvan, Cardozo, Aleman; Contin, Armoa

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Zenobio, Tagliamonte
Defenders:Lomonaco, Nardelli, Adorno, Aguirre, Giacopuzzi, Sanchez Mino, Genez, Garay, Ortega
Midfielders:Rodriguez, Sanchez, Cardozo, Medina, Galvan, Maroni, Aleman, Forclaz, Espindola
Forwards:Esquivel, Armoa, Londono, Contin, Flores

Boca Juniors team news

Blue and Gold manager Diego Martinez has to manage without the injured duo of Marcos Rojo and Marcelo Saracchi.

Former Napoli, PSG and Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani should once again lead the attack alongside compatriot Miguel Merentiel.

Boca Juniors possible XI: Romero; Advincula, Lema, Figal, Fabra; Langoni, Campuzano, Fernandez, Zenon; Cavani, Merentiel

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Romero, Brey, Garcia
Defenders:Valentini, Figal, Valdez, Lema, Anselmino, Blanco, Fabra, Blondel, Weigandt, Advincula
Midfielders:E. Fernandez, Campuzano, Medina, P. Fernandez, Ramirez, Saralegui, Zenon, Taborda, Bullaude, Janson
Forwards:Merentiel, Cavani, Benedetto, Zeballos, Briasco, Langoni

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Tigre and Boca Juniors across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
September 3, 2023Boca Juniors 0-1 TigreLiga Profesional Argentina
May 28, 2023Boca Juniors 1-0 TigreLiga Profesional Argentina
June 15, 2022Boca Juniors 5-3 TigreLiga Profesional Argentina
May 22, 2022Boca Juniors 3-0 TigreLiga Profesional Argentina
May 7, 2022Tigre 0-2 Boca JuniorsLiga Profesional Argentina

Useful links

