Tigre vs Boca Juniors: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Boca Juniors will look to maintain their unbeaten start in the 2024 Liga Profesional Argentina when they take on Tigre at Estadio Jose Dellagiovanna on Monday.
Diego Martinez's side registered back-to-back draws against Platense and Sarmiento, while Tigres aim to bounce back from a 3-0 loss to Racing Club.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Tigre vs Boca Juniors kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|February 5, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|5:45 pm ET
|Venue:
|Estadio Jose Dellagiovanna
The Liga Profesional Argentina match between Tigre and Boca Juniors will be played at Estadio Jose Dellagiovanna in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
It will kick off at 5:45 pm ET on Monday, February 5, in the United States (US).
How to watch Tigre vs Boca Juniors online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ and Fanatiz.
Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Tigre team news
Argentine forward Ijiel Protti is the only injured member in the squad, with a Achilles tendon injury.
Tigre boss Juan Sara is likely to continue with Blas Armoa in attack, although Nicolas Contin will face competition from River Plate loanee Flabian Londono for his place in the XI.
Tigre possible XI: Tagliamonte; Garay, Aguirre, Nardelli, Adomo, Sanchez Mino; Galvan, Cardozo, Aleman; Contin, Armoa
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Zenobio, Tagliamonte
|Defenders:
|Lomonaco, Nardelli, Adorno, Aguirre, Giacopuzzi, Sanchez Mino, Genez, Garay, Ortega
|Midfielders:
|Rodriguez, Sanchez, Cardozo, Medina, Galvan, Maroni, Aleman, Forclaz, Espindola
|Forwards:
|Esquivel, Armoa, Londono, Contin, Flores
Boca Juniors team news
Blue and Gold manager Diego Martinez has to manage without the injured duo of Marcos Rojo and Marcelo Saracchi.
Former Napoli, PSG and Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani should once again lead the attack alongside compatriot Miguel Merentiel.
Boca Juniors possible XI: Romero; Advincula, Lema, Figal, Fabra; Langoni, Campuzano, Fernandez, Zenon; Cavani, Merentiel
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Romero, Brey, Garcia
|Defenders:
|Valentini, Figal, Valdez, Lema, Anselmino, Blanco, Fabra, Blondel, Weigandt, Advincula
|Midfielders:
|E. Fernandez, Campuzano, Medina, P. Fernandez, Ramirez, Saralegui, Zenon, Taborda, Bullaude, Janson
|Forwards:
|Merentiel, Cavani, Benedetto, Zeballos, Briasco, Langoni
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Tigre and Boca Juniors across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|September 3, 2023
|Boca Juniors 0-1 Tigre
|Liga Profesional Argentina
|May 28, 2023
|Boca Juniors 1-0 Tigre
|Liga Profesional Argentina
|June 15, 2022
|Boca Juniors 5-3 Tigre
|Liga Profesional Argentina
|May 22, 2022
|Boca Juniors 3-0 Tigre
|Liga Profesional Argentina
|May 7, 2022
|Tigre 0-2 Boca Juniors
|Liga Profesional Argentina