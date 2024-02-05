Tigre vs Boca Juniors: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga Profesional Argentina match between Tigre and Boca Juniors, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Boca Juniors will look to maintain their unbeaten start in the 2024 Liga Profesional Argentina when they take on Tigre at Estadio Jose Dellagiovanna on Monday.

Diego Martinez's side registered back-to-back draws against Platense and Sarmiento, while Tigres aim to bounce back from a 3-0 loss to Racing Club.

Tigre vs Boca Juniors kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:45 pm ET Venue: Estadio Jose Dellagiovanna

The Liga Profesional Argentina match between Tigre and Boca Juniors will be played at Estadio Jose Dellagiovanna in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

It will kick off at 5:45 pm ET on Monday, February 5, in the United States (US).

How to watch Tigre vs Boca Juniors online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ and Fanatiz.

Team news & squads

Tigre team news

Argentine forward Ijiel Protti is the only injured member in the squad, with a Achilles tendon injury.

Tigre boss Juan Sara is likely to continue with Blas Armoa in attack, although Nicolas Contin will face competition from River Plate loanee Flabian Londono for his place in the XI.

Tigre possible XI: Tagliamonte; Garay, Aguirre, Nardelli, Adomo, Sanchez Mino; Galvan, Cardozo, Aleman; Contin, Armoa

Position Players Goalkeepers: Zenobio, Tagliamonte Defenders: Lomonaco, Nardelli, Adorno, Aguirre, Giacopuzzi, Sanchez Mino, Genez, Garay, Ortega Midfielders: Rodriguez, Sanchez, Cardozo, Medina, Galvan, Maroni, Aleman, Forclaz, Espindola Forwards: Esquivel, Armoa, Londono, Contin, Flores

Boca Juniors team news

Blue and Gold manager Diego Martinez has to manage without the injured duo of Marcos Rojo and Marcelo Saracchi.

Former Napoli, PSG and Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani should once again lead the attack alongside compatriot Miguel Merentiel.

Boca Juniors possible XI: Romero; Advincula, Lema, Figal, Fabra; Langoni, Campuzano, Fernandez, Zenon; Cavani, Merentiel

Position Players Goalkeepers: Romero, Brey, Garcia Defenders: Valentini, Figal, Valdez, Lema, Anselmino, Blanco, Fabra, Blondel, Weigandt, Advincula Midfielders: E. Fernandez, Campuzano, Medina, P. Fernandez, Ramirez, Saralegui, Zenon, Taborda, Bullaude, Janson Forwards: Merentiel, Cavani, Benedetto, Zeballos, Briasco, Langoni

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Tigre and Boca Juniors across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 3, 2023 Boca Juniors 0-1 Tigre Liga Profesional Argentina May 28, 2023 Boca Juniors 1-0 Tigre Liga Profesional Argentina June 15, 2022 Boca Juniors 5-3 Tigre Liga Profesional Argentina May 22, 2022 Boca Juniors 3-0 Tigre Liga Profesional Argentina May 7, 2022 Tigre 0-2 Boca Juniors Liga Profesional Argentina

