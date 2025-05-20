This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Game 1: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Minnesota Timberwolves to start their Western Conference Finals on May 20, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT. Their most recent game took place on February 25. Jaden McDaniels scored 27 points to help the Timberwolves win 131–128 in overtime. In that game, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 39 points.

Oklahoma City's record against its divisional opponents is 12–4. With an average of 44.8 rebounds per game, they are sixth within the Western Conference, and Jalen Williams leads the team with 5.3 rebounds per game.

Minnesota is 11-5 in their division and leads the Western Conference in rebounds, grabbing 44.3 per game. Rudy Gobert averages 10.9 rebounds, which puts him first among the Timberwolves on the glass.

The Thunder's offense averages 120.5 points per game, which is 11.2 points higher than the Timberwolves' usual scoring total of 109.3. Conversely, Minnesota averages 114.3 points per game, and that is 6.7 more than Oklahoma City's average of 107.6 points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game, plus plenty more.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Date and tip-off time

The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in an exciting NBA battle on May 20, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Date

May 20, 2025

Tip-off Time

8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT

Venue

Paycom Center

Location

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves live on:

  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Streaming service: Fubo, SlingTV
Oklahoma City Thunder team news

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the Thunder with a remarkable 32.7 points per game and a field goal percentage of 51.9%.

Alex Caruso makes a contribution by scoring 2.0 made three-pointers every game over the last ten games.

Oklahoma City Thunder injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury status

PG, Nikola Topic

ACL injury

Out for Season

Minnesota Timberwolves team news

Anthony Edwards is scoring 27.6 points, pulling down 5.7 rebounds, and dishing out 4.5 assists a game for the Timberwolves.

Julius Randle has averaged 23.9 points with 5.9 rebounds and shooting 50.9% during his previous ten games.

Minnesota Timberwolves injuries

No injuries

Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves head-to-head record

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves' Western Conference Finals opening is expected to be a fiercely contested encounter based on their previous five head-to-head meetings. The last four meetings between the two sides in 2025 have been divided, with each team winning twice. These teams are evenly matched, as evidenced by the Timberwolves' narrow victory over the Thunder 131–128 in overtime in their most recent meeting on February 25. Oklahoma City won their previous game 130-123 on February 24, due to their high-octane attack, while Minnesota won more decisively 116-101 on February 14. Like their previous encounter, this game may come down to execution in the closing minutes because both teams are capable of scoring goals quickly and putting up great defensive actions. Anticipate a fierce competition with important roles played by players like Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Date

Results

Feb 25, 2025

Timberwolves 131-128 Thunder

Feb 24, 2025

Thunder 130-123 Timberwolves

Feb 14, 2025

Timberwolves 116-101 Thunder

Jan 01, 2025

Thunder 113-105 Timberwolves

Jan 30, 2024

Timberwolves 107-101 Thunder

