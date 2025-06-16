How to watch today’s Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers NBA Game 5: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Indiana Pacers to start the pivotal Game 5 of the NBA Finals on June 16, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT. The Thunder gained momentum by defeating the Indiana Pacers 111-104 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, and now the series is tied at 2-2.

The Thunder average 116.2 points per game (2nd in the league) and hold opponents to only 106.9 points (6th). The Pacers, on the other hand, are in third place offensively with 115.8 points per game, but they have had greater difficulty defensively, giving up 113.2 points (13th).

Indiana's 49.2% field goal percentage leads the league, demonstrating their effective shooting, while Oklahoma City's 46.2% (4th) is respectable but not nearly as strong.

The Thunder have 43.8 rebounds per game (6th), a significant margin over the Pacers' 39.6 (13th).

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers: Date and tip-off time

The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Indiana Pacers in an exciting NBA game on June 16, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Date June 16, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue Paycom Center Location Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 30.4 points per game, shoots 47.4% from the field, and makes an incredible 86.9% of his free throws.

Chet Holmgren dominates the paint with 8.7 rebounds per game, with 1.7 offensive and 7.0 defensive rebounds.

Jalen Williams dominates with 21.6 points, 5.1 assists, and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 48.4% from the field.

Oklahoma City Thunder injuries

Player I njury I njury status PG, Nikola Topic ACL injury Out for Season

Indiana Pacers team news

Pascal Siakam scores 20.6 points and pulls down 6.2 rebounds a game for the Pacers. He shoots 70.2% from the free-throw line and an impressive 51.8% from the field.

Tyrese Haliburton averages 9.3 assists and just 2.4 turnovers during 35.4 minutes per game.

Myles Turner shoots 48.1% from the field and averages 15.6 points, 1.5 assists, and 6.5 rebounds per game.

Indiana Pacers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Jarace Walker Ankle injury Out C, Isaiah Jackson Calf injury Out for Season

Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers head-to-head record

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers are expected to engage in another fierce battle in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, based on their five prior head-to-head meetings. The Thunder have consistently outscored the Pacers with strong offensive performances, winning three of the last five encounters, with the most recent Game 4 triumph (111-104). Notably, Indiana's two wins during this span were close, including a one-point victory on June 6, while OKC's three wins during the period came by margins of seven points or more. According to this pattern, the Thunder have had the advantage in managing the pace and scoring flow, even though the Pacers can compete fiercely. Oklahoma City could take a significant 3-2 lead in the series if it keeps up its strong rebounding performance and execution on both ends.

Date Results Jun 14, 2025 Thunder 111-104 Pacers Jun 12, 2025 Pacers 116-107 Thunder Jun 09, 2025 Thunder 123-107 Pacers Jun 06, 2025 Pacers 111-110 Thunder Mar 30, 2025 Thunder 132-111 Pacers

