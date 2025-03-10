How to watch today’s Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets, including how to watch and team news.

The Oklahoma City Thunder (53-11) will host the Denver Nuggets (41-23) to begin a thrilling NBA game on March 10, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. In their last encounter, the Thunder beat the Nuggets 127-103.

Denver is in third place with an average of 121.5 points per game, followed by Oklahoma City in fourth place with 119.4 points.

The Nuggets are far more efficient than the Thunder, who are in ninth place with a field goal percentage of 47.8%, while the Nuggets lead the league with 50.8%.

Denver also has a slight edge on the boards, grabbing 45.9 rebounds every game (5th) as opposed to OKC's 44.6 (13th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets NBA game, plus plenty more.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets: Date and tip-off time

The Oklahoma City Thunder will meet the Denver Nuggets in an epic NBA game on March 10, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Date March 10, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Paycom Center Location Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dominates, averaging 32.8 points on 52.6% shooting and 89.8% free throws.

Isaiah Hartenstein leads, averaging 11.3 rebounds per game, 3.0 offensive and 8.3 defensive.

Jalen Williams grabs 5.5 rebounds per game.

Oklahoma City Thunder injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Chet Holmgren Leg injury Day-to-Day PG, Cason Wallace Knee injury Day-to-Day

Denver Nuggets team news

Nikola Jokic leads the Denver Nuggets, averaging 28.9 points, grabbing 12.9 rebounds, and providing 10.6 assists per game.

Jamal Murray has been averaging 26.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 53.1% shooting in his last 10 games.

Denver Nuggets injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, DaRon Holmes II Achilles injury Out for season SG, Julian Strawther Knee injury Out

Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets head-to-head record

In their last five meetings between the Thunder and the Nuggets, the Thunder won four of them, including a resounding 124-94 triumph on October 16, 2024. The Nuggets' only recent win came in a close game on November 7, 2024, 124-122, while the Thunder have faced excellent defense in their victories, keeping Denver to less than 100 points for three times. With Nikola Jokic in triple-double form and Denver fresh off a 149-141 overtime victory against Phoenix, they will want to demonstrate their offensive effectiveness. But OKC has demonstrated that they can limit Denver's scoring, and having Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the forefront, they may be able to use their defensive prowess to dictate the tempo. Anticipate a fiercely contested game as OKC looks to secure another victory by utilizing its home-court advantage.

Date Results Nov 07, 2024 Nuggets 124-122 Thunder Oct 25, 2024 Thunder 102-87 Nuggets Oct 16, 2024 Thunder 124-94 Nuggets Feb 01, 2024 Thunder 105-100 Nuggets Dec 30, 2023 Thunder 119-93 Nuggets

