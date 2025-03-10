+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch today’s Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets, including how to watch and team news.

The Oklahoma City Thunder (53-11) will host the Denver Nuggets (41-23) to begin a thrilling NBA game on March 10, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. In their last encounter, the Thunder beat the Nuggets 127-103.

Denver is in third place with an average of 121.5 points per game, followed by Oklahoma City in fourth place with 119.4 points.

The Nuggets are far more efficient than the Thunder, who are in ninth place with a field goal percentage of 47.8%, while the Nuggets lead the league with 50.8%.

Denver also has a slight edge on the boards, grabbing 45.9 rebounds every game (5th) as opposed to OKC's 44.6 (13th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets NBA game, plus plenty more.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets: Date and tip-off time

The Oklahoma City Thunder will meet the Denver Nuggets in an epic NBA game on March 10, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Date

March 10, 2025

Tip-off Time

8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

Venue

Paycom Center

Location

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets live on:

  • TV channel: NBA TV
  • Streaming service: Fubo
Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dominates, averaging 32.8 points on 52.6% shooting and 89.8% free throws.

Isaiah Hartenstein leads, averaging 11.3 rebounds per game, 3.0 offensive and 8.3 defensive.

Jalen Williams grabs 5.5 rebounds per game.

Oklahoma City Thunder injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury status

PF, Chet Holmgren

Leg injury

Day-to-Day

PG, Cason Wallace

Knee injury

Day-to-Day

Denver Nuggets team news

Nikola Jokic leads the Denver Nuggets, averaging 28.9 points, grabbing 12.9 rebounds, and providing 10.6 assists per game.

Jamal Murray has been averaging 26.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 53.1% shooting in his last 10 games.

Denver Nuggets injuries

Player

Injury

Injury Status

PF, DaRon Holmes II

Achilles injury

Out for season

SG, Julian Strawther

Knee injury

Out

Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets head-to-head record

In their last five meetings between the Thunder and the Nuggets, the Thunder won four of them, including a resounding 124-94 triumph on October 16, 2024. The Nuggets' only recent win came in a close game on November 7, 2024, 124-122, while the Thunder have faced excellent defense in their victories, keeping Denver to less than 100 points for three times. With Nikola Jokic in triple-double form and Denver fresh off a 149-141 overtime victory against Phoenix, they will want to demonstrate their offensive effectiveness. But OKC has demonstrated that they can limit Denver's scoring, and having Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the forefront, they may be able to use their defensive prowess to dictate the tempo. Anticipate a fiercely contested game as OKC looks to secure another victory by utilizing its home-court advantage.

Date

Results

Nov 07, 2024

Nuggets 124-122 Thunder

Oct 25, 2024

Thunder 102-87 Nuggets

Oct 16, 2024

Thunder 124-94 Nuggets

Feb 01, 2024

Thunder 105-100 Nuggets

Dec 30, 2023

Thunder 119-93 Nuggets

