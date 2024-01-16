Thailand vs Kyrgyzstan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Asian Cup match between Thailand and Kyrgyzstan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Thailand and Kyrgyzstan will be involved in the opening game of the 2023 Asian Cup Group F at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium on Tuesday.

The War Elephants, who confirmed their participation in the tournament after a 3-0 win against Maldives last June, suffered a 5-0 loss against Japan in a friendly last month.

On the other hand, the White Falcons were unbeaten in their third-round group in the qualifiers and defeated Vietnam 2-1 in their most recent international friendly.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Thailand vs Kyrgyzstan kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:30 am ET Venue: Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium

The Asian Cup match between Thailand and Kyrgyzstan will be played at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

It will kick off at 9:30 am ET on January 16 in the United States (US).

How to watch Thailand vs Kyrgyzstan online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live action on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Thailand team news

Sarach Yooye, Teerasil Dangda and Pansa Hemviboon had scored against Maldives to secure a place in the qualifiers, but Dangda has not made the cut this time around.

With Siwarak Tedsungnoen in goal among the more experienced ones, amid the likes of captain Theerathon Bunmathan and Yooyen, Saranon Anuin will be raring for his international debut.

Thailand possible XI: Tedsungnoen; Bureerat, Dolah, Kaman, Bunmathan; Wonggorn, Yooyen, Pomphan, Kanitsribampen; Chaided, Poeiphimai.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tedsungnoen, Anuin, Khammai Defenders: Channgom, Bunmathan, Dolah, Mickelson, Praisuwan, Hemviboon, Bureerat, Thongsong Midfielders: Kaman, Yooyen, Sarachat, Autra, Wonggorn, Poomchantuek, Pomphan, Charoenrattanapirom, Promsrikaew, Kanitsribampen, Chamratsamee Forwards: Chaided, Mueanta, Poeiphimai

Kyrgyzstan team news

There are three players in Sultan Chomoev, Amantur Shamurzaev and Eldiyar Zarypbekov without an international cap in the Kygyz side.

Skipper Kayrat Zhyrgalbek uulu is among the seniors who are mostly at 30 and most experienced with 65 international appearances, with Tamirlan Kozubaev and Valery Kichin nearing 50 caps.

Joel Kojo and Ayzar Akmatov were among the goals in the win over Vietnam and should start on Tuesday.

Kyrgyzstan possible XI: Tokotayev; Akmatov, Kozubaev, Mishchenko, Kichin; Dzhumashev, uulu, Almazbekov; Batyrkanov, Merk, Kojo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tokotayev, Nurlanbekov, Chomoev, Islamkulov Defenders: Brauzman, Kozubaev, Akmatov, Shamurzaev, Sagynbayev, Mishchenko, Mamyraliev, Zhyrgalbek uulu, Duyshobekov Midfielders: Azarov, Alykulov, Abdurakhmanov, Kai Merk, Almazbekov, Musabekov, Kadyrzhanov, Stalbekov, Kimi Merk, Dzhumashev Forwards: Kojo, Batyrkanov, Toktosunov

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Thailand and Kyrgyzstan across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 2, 2006 Kyrgyzstan 0-2 Thailand Asian Games

Useful links