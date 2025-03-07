How to watch today's Texas vs Ole Miss NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Texas versus Ole Miss NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Texas women's basketball team sets its sights on more silverware as it steps onto the Southeastern Conference Tournament stage for the first time, clashing with Ole Miss in a quarterfinal showdown.

After sharing the SEC regular-season crown, second-seeded Texas (29-2) secured a double-bye in the five-day tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Meanwhile, seventh-seeded Ole Miss (20-9) kicked off its postseason journey on Thursday with an 85-73 triumph over in-state foe Mississippi State.

This marks the Longhorns’ maiden voyage in the SEC Tournament, and their track record in debuting at new conference tournaments has been a mixed bag. Back in 1983, Texas stormed through the Southwest Conference Tournament, toppling Rice, Houston, and Arkansas to claim the title. However, in 1997, the Longhorns’ first Big 12 Tournament run ended in the semifinals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Texas vs Ole Miss NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

Texas vs Ole Miss: Date and tip-off time

The Longhorns and the Rebels will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Friday, March 7, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

Date Friday, March 7, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue Bon Secours Wellness Arena Location Greenville, South Carolina

How to watch Texas vs Ole Miss on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Texas Longhorns and the Ole Miss Rebels on:

TV Channel: SEC Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Texas Longhorns team news & key performers

Texas sophomore forward Madison Booker claimed SEC Player of the Year honors for the 2024-25 season on Tuesday, cementing her status as one of the conference's premier talents. Booker has been a force for the Longhorns, averaging 16.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest while shooting an efficient 46.4% from the floor.

Texas flexed its defensive muscle in its latest outing, matching an SEC record for the fewest points conceded in a single game by holding Georgia to just 26. The Longhorns' stifling defense tightened the screws after halftime, surrendering a mere 10 points in the final two quarters. Taylor Jones dominated inside, registering a double-double with 17 points and 16 boards. On the season, Texas is piling up 81.1 points per game while conceding just 55.6.

Ole Miss Rebels news & key performers

Meanwhile, Ole Miss saw two of its standouts earn postseason recognition when the SEC unveiled its end-of-season honors. Senior Madison Scott secured a spot on the All-SEC second team, marking her third straight year receiving conference accolades, while freshman Sira Thienou was named to the All-Freshman team.

In the Rebels’ 85-73 victory over Mississippi State on Thursday, Scott showcased her scoring prowess with a 20-point performance, while Thienou chipped in 13. Veteran guard Kennedy Todd-Williams also delivered, dropping 20 points to help propel Ole Miss into the next round.